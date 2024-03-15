Anyone interested in the (history of) Zoetermeer can visit the “OntCollection Open Depot” from March 1st. On an area of ​​six acres, about five thousand objects are exhibited – all from the non-existent city museum.

Parts of it date back to when Zoetermeer was still a village with farmers, creameries and the SPAR (Door Eendrachtig Samenwerken Profiteren Allen Regelgenoot) supermarket chain that was once founded here. These are wooden agricultural implements, butter packaging machines, a stained glass window with Christmas trees. The latter came as a surprise; no one remembered that the window was in the warehouse.

There are many more objects created after 1962, when Zoetermeer was called a “growing town”: dishes from the sixties, chairs, tables and cabinets, stacks of Tina’s, Burda’s and Music Expresses cigarettes, televisions in orange cabinets, record players in suitcases, razors, irons, toasters. .

The residents of Zoetermeer brought the second category of objects to “their” city museum, because they thought: they belong here, this is our heritage.

Most of them disappeared into the warehouse.

And then the museum disappeared.

This happened during the formation negotiations in 2022, when the new city council (VVD, Lijst Hilbrand Nawijn, Party Democracy for Zoetermeer, Zo!Zoetermeer, CDA and ChristenUnie-SGP) decided to stop subsidizing the museum: the money could have been better. spent. This marked the end of what began in 1989 as the “Stadsmuseum Zoetermeer” and was renamed “Museum De Voorde” in 2019 after moving to larger and more expensive premises. The latest exhibition, WILD in the city. On safari in Zoetermeer, closed 5 March 2023. The property has been rented out again.

Dominic Brown, Hermes, 2013. 1300 euros. Comes from De Bibliotheek aan de Vliet. museumdepotshop.nl

Then the question arose: what to do with the collection? Because collecting is impossible simply because there are rules for it. For example, it is necessary to contact the donors or the heirs of these donors: do they want to return the object? And these objects are first offered to other museums: do they want to take them? Only after this can these objects be disposed of, that is, sold, destroyed or donated.

“I thought: let’s look at this positively,” says De Voorde Museum interim director Hans van de Bunte. “Can’t we, together with all the residents, determine the value of all those things that people once thought: this is the history of my city? Can’t we put the collection together?”

That’s what’s happening now. The museum’s depot was empty, everything that was in it can be seen in the Open Depot de Ontcollectieing on Stadhuisplein. Residents will be able to express their opinions about these objects in working groups and on inspection days. Or, what else is possible: swipe between two museum objects in a specially developed application. “Which one do you consider most valuable? You choose object A or B. Consider the historical, artistic or social value of the object. Or does it resonate with your emotions or personal memories? Your opinion is important to us!’ The joint assessment is carried out in cooperation with the Oud Soetermeer Historical Society.

In May and June, the results will be translated into an answer to the following question: Where will objects go next? “A few percent are unique,” ​​estimates Hans van de Bunte. “Stained glass windows with Christmas trees, some dishes, some furniture, machines for producing butter.” Perhaps other museums will be interested in this.

Antique cast iron bed, black, 19th century. 275 euros. Comes from the Overschi Museum. museumdepotshop.nl

Museumdepotstore

And the rest? Anything that is not of museum value and cannot be returned to the donor can find its way to Museumdepotshop.nl, an online store for museum surplus items founded five years ago. Because Zoetermeer can collect all the warehouses, but most museums have warehouses that are full and they would like to free up space. Since its inception, the online store has traded many thousands of items on behalf of affiliated museums such as Film Museum Eye, Fries Museum, Beeld & Geluid, Rijksmuseum van Oudheden, Nederlands Fotomuseum and Zaans Museum. These are often paintings, but also statues, furniture, jewelry, bags, bowls, even lampshades and ship models. In total, about a thousand objects are offered for sale in the online store, prices vary from fifty to several thousand euros.

“When we started five years ago, many museums were still hesitant,” says Jeroen Harinck of Museumdepotshop.nl. “They chose not to advertise that they were getting rid of the objects, because there is a museum to preserve and manage them. But the situation has changed, there is much more transparency. And Zoetermeer is a special case, everything is shown there.” He already has an appointment and will arrive this week.

Jeroen Harinck has an office in Hoofddorp. There is some storage there too, but not very much. Unlike the early years, the online store does not first purchase items and then store them and deliver them to customers. They currently remain the property of affiliated museums until sold, where buyers can pick them up (mail delivery is also available). Jeroen Harinck: “This reduces costs and at the same time the museum receives a larger percentage of income.”

What amazes him, he says: “People buy on the site, they see a photo there. But when they see the object, it is often not what they thought. Is it more or less. Or it has more color. Then we thought: shouldn’t we make a place where you can actually see it?”

Ship model, wooden sailing lumberjack with stand. 775 euros. Vlaardingen Museum.

seasonings

museumdepotshop.nl

Museum of Uncollected Things

So now there will be a “Museum of Disassembled Things” (MOO). This is a temporary museum that will be open in Leiden for three weeks, from March 29 to April 21. You probably see something new every day: everyone who buys an item can immediately take it with them, after which something else takes its place. If the project is successful, pop-up museums from the Museum Depot will become more common.

It seems contradictory to combine in a new museum parts that need to be removed from museums. Jeroen Harinck: “Yes, exactly. But it’s also a good idea: people prefer to see things with their own eyes.”

And Zoetermeer?

A similar idea was born there after the museum closed. There is talk of the possible creation of a “Heritage Centre” for (part of) the De Voorde Museum’s rather cool collection (upon closer inspection), the scenario of a research agency created specifically for this purpose. “Multifunctional building with permanent exhibition, large (changing) exhibitions, cinema, restaurant and roof terrace,” was the view drawn last year at Zoetermeer Actief. The Cultural Advisor responded positively to the article.

