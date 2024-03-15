“Social media? I used them for two years but only for professional reasons, never personal. I think they are the manifestation of a pathology that transforms the digital world into a surrogate for the real one, in a vanity fair where the cell phone camera replaces the eyes”. Pierluigi Diaco, journalist and host of ‘BellaMà’ on Rai2, comments with Adnkronos on the break that some VIPs have decided to take from social media, most recently Alessandro De Santis, singer of the French Saints, who abandoned Instagram and Facebook because it is incapable of “managing the amount of ‘input’ that comes from social media”.

“It is pathological – insists Diaco – to see young people today, and not only them, with a smartphone constantly in their hands to filter reality through the camera, from concerts to exhibitions, and then publish everything on social media. Everything passes through the internet, even the “erotic activity”, observes the journalist, who speaks of “the cultural dictatorship of social media, which also dictates the agenda of the media. And this is unfortunately a fact because the traditional media, out of laziness, allow it. But also the The journalists themselves have become lazy and instead of going to places and telling the things they see with their own eyes, they remain on a chair reading the world through the little thoughts written, even poorly in Italian, by the various characters who populate the world of social media” . A world that has destroyed even the concept of “waiting, which makes things enjoyable. The click, through which we now also do the shopping, has also taken away this pleasure, establishing the dictatorship of ‘everything at once'”, concludes Diaco .