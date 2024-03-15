With a diversity that encompasses waterfalls, deserts, jungles, mountains and seas, South America offers landscape phenomena of impressive beauty. For those contemplating an adventure in this region, it is essential to include in your itinerary at least one of the destinations highlighted by Kaitlyn Rosati, in her article for the specialized site The Travel.

What are the 7 impressive natural wonders of South America?

South America, with its almost 18 million square kilometers, is home to a vast range of natural landscapes, ranging from icy glaciers and majestic waterfalls to a variety of environments ranging from deserts to dense jungles. Among them are: Amazon Rainforest, Peru; Angel Falls, Venezuela; Torres del Paine National Park, Chile; Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia; the Perito Moreno Glacier, Argentina; Atacama Desert, Chile; and the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.

Amazon Rainforest, Peru

The Amazon River, which flows through various countries, serves as the axis of the Amazon rainforest, recognized as the largest tropical rainforest on the planet. Travelers usually explore this natural wonder of the world, accessing it mainly through Iquitos in Peru or Manaus in Brazil. The Amazon is vital as it contains 20% of the world’s total freshwater and is home to unique biodiversity, including pink dolphins, exclusive to this region, brightly colored frogs with powerful toxins, spiders and other insects that capture imagination and sometimes cause chills.

The Amazon rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world and has existed for more than 50 million years. Photo: iStock

Angel Falls, Venezuela

South America is distinguished not only by being the home of the driest desert in the world, the most extensive salt flats globally and some of the most exceptional islands in existence, but also by hosting in Venezuela the highest waterfall in the world, with an impressive fall of 1,000 meters. Located in the southeast of Venezuela, on the Churún River, Angel Falls represents an awe-inspiring spectacle for those visitors who venture to explore this South American nation, which presents unique challenges in terms of accessibility.

This enclave, considered one of the most beautiful paradises frequented by adventurers, stands out for its difficult access, as noted by National Geographic. Photo: AFP

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Given that Chile covers a vast geographical area, it is logical that this country is home to numerous amazing natural phenomena. Among these, the Torres del Paine National Park, located in Chilean Patagonia, stands out in a particular way. Surrounded by picturesque mountains and deep blue glacial lakes, this park is a favorite destination for those seeking total immersion in nature. In fact, it is considered one of the best options for those interested in living the outdoor camping experience.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

In Bolivia is the Salar de Uyuni, the largest on the planet, where, in addition, the first hotel built entirely of salt in the world is located. This extensive sea of ​​salt offers its visitors the possibility of capturing photographs with unique optical illusion effects, making it a highly recommended destination, despite the logistical challenges involved in getting there.

The closest airport is Uyuni, although it is common for travelers to choose to fly from Cochabamba, in Bolivia. For those who prefer to avoid the flight or do not find options available, there are numerous organized excursions from La Paz that facilitate both transportation and accommodation. In addition, various expeditions are offered starting from the Atacama Desert, in Chile, towards this spectacular destination.

Perito Moreno Glacier, Argentina

Located in the Los Glaciares National Park, in the southwest region of the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, the Perito Moreno Glacier stands out as one of the most breathtaking and picturesque natural phenomena in Patagonia. This glacier, which is among the largest in the world, extends to the shores of Lake Argentino, with El Calafate as the closest city. The nation has numerous places of mandatory interest for visitors. The Perito Moreno Glacier is positioned at the top of this list, representing an essential visit for any traveler.

Atacama Desert, Chile

South America is a continent characterized by its diversity of astonishing landscapes, including the driest desert in the world, located in the north of Chile, which offers spectacular scenery. The Atacama Desert, located a short distance from the border with Bolivia, has Calama as its closest airport. Although the activity options in the vicinity of the Atacama Desert are varied, its vast extension makes the most recommended option for exploring it is to rent a motorhome, thus allowing you to live the unique experience of sleeping under a starry sky.

The meteorological, topographical and geographical characteristics of the Atacama Desert play a fundamental role in explaining its exceptional levels of solar radiation. Photo: iStock

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

For those passionate about science and, in particular, natural phenomena, there are few places in the world as conducive to close encounters with wildlife as the Galapagos Islands, in Ecuador. Located approximately 965 km from the Ecuadorian continental coast, they are a short plane trip from Quito or Guayaquil. You can also go on a cruise. With four inhabited islands, it is recommended that visitors have enough time to visit them all and keep an eye out for unique species such as finches, hammerhead sharks and the iconic blue-footed boobies.