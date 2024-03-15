The candidate for mayor of San Juan Cancuc in Chiapas, Diego Pérez Méndez, was murdered and his wife and son were injured by gunshots, state authorities announced on Thursday.

The death of the politician occurs two days after the murder of another candidate from Guerrero, in the midst of an escalation of violence in the middle of the federal campaign for the next general elections on June 2.

The lifeless body of Diego Pérez Méndez, who was a pre-candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) for the mayor of San Juan Cancuc, was found this Thursday near the indigenous community of Yalvanté in the municipality of San Chamula, indicated the Attorney General’s Office. From chiapas.

Pérez Méndez’s wife and son were also found at the scene with gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Pérez Méndez planned to participate on Thursday in a plebiscite in the San Juan Cancuc municipality to select the PRI candidate who will compete for mayor of that community in the June elections.

The murder of the politician was condemned by the president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, who demanded that the authorities clarify the facts and punish those responsible.

“The government cannot continue denying reality: the more than 110 acts of violence related to the electoral process demand that measures be taken to guarantee everyone’s safety and prevent organized crime from being the one to choose on June 2,” Moreno said in a statement.

Last Tuesday, Tomás Morales was shot to death, who aspired to compete for the ruling Morena party for mayor of the municipality of Chilapa de Álvarez in Guerrero.

According to local media, Morales was intercepted by a man when he arrived home who, without saying a word, shot him in the head.

At the beginning of the month, Alfredo González, candidate of the Labor Party for mayor of Atoyac de Guerrero, died after being shot inside his vehicle. The attack against González occurred a week after the murder of two candidates for mayor of the Maravatío municipality in the western state of Michoacán, the doctor Miguel Ángel Zavala and the transport leader Armado Pérez Luna.

From September to February 28, at least 44 attacks have been recorded against applicants or candidates for elected office, according to a study released this month by the local political risk and planning consulting firm Integralia Consultores.

Politicians from small communities have become the favorite target of Mexican criminal organizations, according to research carried out by think tanks, specialists and activists who have recommended that federal authorities increase security measures in states and municipalities to avoid a escalation of violence ahead of the elections.

On June 2, more than 20,000 positions will be elected in addition to the presidency, eight governorships and the mayor of Mexico City, and 628 federal congressmen.

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has dismissed the warning calls from specialists and political parties about the escalation of violence in the electoral process and has asked state and municipal governments to provide protection to local candidates.

