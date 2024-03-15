loading…

Despite the restrictions, 80,000 worshipers performed the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Photo/QNN

JERUSALEM – Israeli authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank to worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in East Jerusalem, during the holy month of Ramadan.

As many as 80,000 worshipers performed the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in East Jerusalem, despite strict restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities, according to the Department of Islamic Endowments.

Footage circulating on social media showed buses carrying worshipers from Ramallah to Al-Aqsa Mosque, and other worshipers arriving on foot several hours before prayer time.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli occupation forces deployed 3,000 soldiers in occupied Jerusalem and installed an iron barrier at the Al-Aqsa gate.

Israeli authorities also strengthened their presence at military checkpoints between the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Al-Jazeera correspondents reported that Israeli forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering Jerusalem on the pretext of not having permission to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police also prohibited all medical teams from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Security Clearance

Last Monday, the Israeli army said it would allow pilgrims from the occupied West Bank to enter Jerusalem on Fridays throughout the month of Ramadan, subject to obtaining valid security clearance and following an assessment of security conditions.

ISLAMIC ENDOWMENTS DEPARTMENT: 80,000 worshipers performed the first Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions.

