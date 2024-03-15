“There is absolutely no alarm about Dengue in Italy. We are implementing prevention measures to prevent the Dengue vector mosquito from taking root in Italy. We are working to experiment with anti-Dengue tests on travelers arriving at Italian airports from countries at risk, on a voluntary and free basis”. This was stated by the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Lilac Bow Day in Rome, returning to the second Dengue circular signed yesterday. “We are also thinking about video messages that we can launch with the help of airlines directly on flights,” he added.

“We must ensure that prevention, common sense, precaution are put first with respect to Dengue – added Vaia – We must ensure that the virus responsible for the disease, transmitted through the Aedes aegypti mosquito – which is not is in Italy – it does not take root in our country. So, after the first circular which raised the alert, we issued a second circular which is dispositive. That is, our operators of the Usmaf-Sans – which are our terminals in ports and airports – check inside the ships and planes coming from countries where Dengue is present that the necessary prophylaxis has been carried out, and if all the measures have not been prepared, our Usmaf-Sans operators will arrange them”.

