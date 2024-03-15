Falun, March 15, 2024 – Federico Pellegrino and Nicole Monsorno were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the classical sprint at the World Ski Championships.

The two Azzurri qualified through the qualifying round for the final stage of the World Cup tournament in Falun, but then finished in fifteenth and sixteenth places.

Johannes Klebo and Kristina Skistad won the classic sprint that opened the World Cup finals in Falun, Sweden; Federico Pellegrino and Nicole Monsorno, the two Italians who made it past the preliminary qualifying round, were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Both the Valle d’Aosta and Trentino riders, with their 25th fastest qualifying time, finished their runs in third place, missing out on a consolation lead in the next round. In the final rankings, Pellegrino was in 15th place, Monsorno in 16th: excellent confirmation for the girl from Fiemme, three days after tenth place in Drammen.

And as in Drammen, the Falun sprint was dominated by Klebo and Skistad: both proved too strong to compete, with Skistad overtaking hosts Lynn Swan, Jonna Sundling and Emma Ribon.

Instead, Klebo achieved a strong performance in the men’s final, winning by a landslide over Finland’s Lauri Vuorinen and overall leader Harald Amundsen, fourth Even Northug.

In the morning, Elia Barp, Alessandro Chiocchetti and Michael Hellweger did not qualify.

In the general classification, with two races remaining in the season, Amundsen (2415) maintains a 157-point lead over Klebo (2258), while Valnes is third with 1939; Federico Pellegrino is eighth with 1091 points; Klebo’s success was ahead of Valnes himself in the ranking of sprint specialties. Only 41 points separate Jessica Diggins (2536) from Swann (2495), with Frida Karlsson third with 2195 points; Instead, the Sprint Cup goes to Swann ahead of Skistad.

The Falun stage includes a 10K individual race still using classical technique on Saturday, March 16, with the final act on Sunday, March 17, a 20K freestyle race with a mass start.

