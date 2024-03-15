Just because many Dutch people are critical of the European Union does not mean they reject it, concludes sociologist Elske van den Hoogen in a study for which she received her doctorate in Rotterdam on Friday. Their criticism can only be interpreted if you understand what Europe really means to them.

Research into whether citizens are for or against European cooperation has been conducted since the 1950s. But this question alone is not enough, you say. Why?

“We need to take one more step. Researchers now often assume that the EU means the same thing to everyone. Although: if someone has a negative view of the state of European democracy, you understand little about what that means. Are they critical because they think countries themselves should have more autonomy, or do they think Brussels should have more say?

“The Netherlands is a very interesting case because they are one of the founders of European cooperation, and yet we are not very unanimous in enthusiasm. What does it mean, for example, “no” to the European Constitution of 2005 or a negative attitude towards the referendum in Ukraine? It is quite possible that a significant proportion of these people are pro-EU but want to maintain the status quo.”

What have you seen: Dutch people of all political persuasions criticize the same topics.

“Everyone I spoke to had the same three criticisms: democracy, how the money is spent, and the lack of transparency. Someone said: “It takes a long time before my voice reaches Brussels.” This may be a disappointment because some would like to see it more effective, or it may confirm someone’s belief that it is a sham democracy.”

You distinguish four main approaches to Europe among the Dutch, only one of which is against Dutch membership of the EU.

“Yes, I call this group anti-government. The position of this group sometimes surprised me. For example, I heard that the EU is an anti-Western conspiracy, a tactical coup. EU support can be much more varied: federalist, pragmatic and indifferent.”

Van den Hoogen concludes that these four attitudes are approximately evenly distributed in society. “Each group expresses criticism of the EU, but with different motives.” The most enthusiastic supporters in Europe are the federalists, who view the EU as an unfinished project and work to create a United States of Europe. The pragmatists, whom Van den Hoogen identifies as a third group, mainly see added value in migration, climate and security: issues that the Netherlands cannot solve alone.

“And then there are the “indifferents,” people for whom the EU “means little.” If you ask them for an association, it usually doesn’t go further than: “Oh yeah, that flag with those stars, Brussels and the euro.” And this is interesting: we shouldn’t think that the EU is so important for everyone.”

Can you see this as part of the maturation of the EU, as we move from a black and white debate to one that includes shades of grey?

“Some aspects of the European Union are now irreplaceable, such as open borders, data roaming, the euro. They are part of the Netherlands. At the same time, discussions continue, for example on whether to admit new member states or whether to retain the veto. But you see that the spectrum from Euroscepticism to Europhilia no longer covers it.”

Does the level of knowledge influence how people perceive the EU?

“Many European information campaigns are implicitly based on the idea that if citizens learn more about the EU, they will have a more positive attitude towards it. I noticed that there was not much difference between respondents who had or had not seen the informative video. In fact, only the group that scored really low on European knowledge held a more positive view. For the remaining respondents, additional knowledge did not affect their positive or negative attitude.”

Read also: Brexit does not appear to be an advertisement for Nexit, Frexit or Italexit

Is the problem really that the EU means something different to everyone?

“My goal is to show differences in approaches, it is not for me to decide whether this is a problem or not. But it is important that this is taken into account, especially in communication from the EU.

“And let’s say I never hear from PVV leader Geert Wilders about Nexit again, but if it does play a role, for example in shaping, it is extremely important that we know: the EU means different things. And criticizing the EU does not automatically mean that people want to leave the EU.”

Criticism is therefore an important part of a healthy European democracy.

“I would dare to say that a large part of the Netherlands is extremely critical of the EU, but those same people don’t actually necessarily want to leave the EU.”

summary



Elske van den Hoogen (1992) defended her thesis “Public perceptions of the European Union” at Erasmus University Rotterdam on 15 March. She works as a researcher and lecturer at the University of Amsterdam.

Share Write to the editor