In Italy the Covid incidence rate has never been so low in recent months. “The incidence in the period 7-13 March is equal to 1 case per 100,000 inhabitants, a decrease compared to the previous week (2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 29 February-6 March)”. This is what emerges from the weekly Covid monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room. As of March 13, the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 1.4%, a decrease compared to the previous week (1.8% on March 6). The occupancy of beds in intensive care was also reduced, equal to at 0.3%, compared to the previous week (0.4% on March 6)”, reads the monitoring.

The only data that goes against the trend is the transmissibility index (Rt) calculated with data updated to 13 March and based on cases with hospitalization, “as of 5 March it was below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.84, an increase compared to the previous week (Rt 0.68 as of February 27),” the report highlights.