Since the beginning of the new year, the collective action ‘Clean Air’ promoted by the Consulcesi legal team has aroused growing interest among the population of Emilia Romagna. In the last 3 months alone, more than 43 thousand demonstrations of interest have been registered, equal to approximately 36% of the total demonstrations received from the region since the launch of the collective action. “In Emilia Romagna we see growing awareness, and consequently intolerance, of the population towards a problem that has persisted for years and towards which the measures undertaken so far are proving insufficient – states Massimo Tortorella, president of the Consulcesi Group – The recent study that emerged from Sant’Orsola and the University of Bologna, then, once again confirms the correlation between the increase in bronchiolitis and high levels of air pollution. But it is only the latest alarm bell for a critical situation towards which today More than ever, citizens are asking for concrete answers.”

Since its launch in June 2023, the Clean Air Action has seen a gradual but steady growth in the number of people affected. Among the regions most involved, immediately after Lombardy, Lazio and Campania, Emilia Romagna stands out. Here, in the same period in which smog alerts continued incessantly, “we recorded an interesting growth in demonstrations of interest from people residing in the region – observes Bruno Borin, head of Consulcesi’s legal team – The population appears increasingly tired of having to rely on the weather to improve the concentrations of pollutants in the air and is asking for more health protections”.

The latest data (from June 2023 to 12 March 2024) – we read in a note – tell of approximately 117,570 people in Emilia Romagna alone who have shown interest in Consulcesi’s Clean Air action. At the top of the ranking is Bologna with 51,236 people interested, followed by: Parma (10,418); Rimini (8,439); Modena (7,080); Reggio Emilia (5,167); Cesena (4,612); Forlì (2,078); Ferrara (1.983); Ravenna (1,887); Piacenza (1,606) and approximately 14,719 other people of whom only the region they belong to is known.

In total – recalls Consulcesi – there are around 40 million citizens forced to breathe unhealthy air that is potentially harmful to their health and who, for this reason, can request compensation from the State and the Regions, joining the collective action Clean Air.

Emilia Romagna is one of the Italian regions that hosts the most municipalities eligible for collective action. In fact, around 195 Emilia-Romagna municipalities are eligible for the legal initiative among the 3,384 Italian municipalities and cities identified by the Consulcesi team among those for which the European Court of Justice has fined Italy for violating the threshold values ​​of fine particles (Pm10) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). In Emilia Romagna alone, it is estimated that over 3 million 450 thousand people are forced to breathe bad air that is potentially harmful to their health and who, for this reason, can request compensation from the State by joining the collective action.

To participate, it is sufficient to demonstrate, through a historical certificate of residence, that you have resided between 2008 and 2018 in one or more of the territories involved. For information on how to join, Consulcesi makes the Aria Clean website available: www.aria-pulita.it.