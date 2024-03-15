Is this still worth mentioning in 2024? German harpsichordist, organist and conductor Johanna Soller (1989, Burghausen) is the first woman to conduct Bach’s St. Matthew Passion at the Dutch Bach Society in the 102nd edition. “I have nothing against mentioning it: I am, of course, aware of it. And I am greatly honored, of course, in any case, because I can perform these Passions together with the Dutch Bach Society.” Soller has just a moment’s time for an interview, between lunch and the start of the next rehearsal. She is in the process of preparing a tour that will begin on March 16 in Rotterdam and end with a performance on Holy Saturday in Naarden. A tradition that seems to be firmly established as the Sinterklaas festival and therefore now, like Sinterklaas, moves a little with the times. “The women’s issue is not important to me,” she says over the phone. “Although I fully understand that this has implications for the outside world. I would never argue that it doesn’t matter because somebody has to be the first woman. I especially hope that I am not the last. But during rehearsals this is not a problem at all. Then music is the only thing that matters.” Johanna Soller, photo by Dieuvertier Bravenboer Five years ago she conducted “St. Matthew” with his Baroque ensemble in Munich. She considers it a great blessing that she can now perform this work with the musicians of the Dutch Bach Society, who have already performed this work countless times. But isn’t it difficult to work with a group that has played the piece so many times and already knows exactly how they think it should sound for every note? “Absolutely not,” emphasizes Soller. “They are very open to my input. Look at things like articulation and different tones from a new perspective. This way we find new layers in the music together.” Matthäus is known for the fact that there is something new to discover every time. What stood out to you this year? “I feel like as you get older – (she laughs) although I have to be a little more careful what I say because I’m not that old – but as you get older, it’s the fragile moments that become more and more more and more more important . And especially in corals. So this year I’m trying to find a very subtle color for it. And I still find certain motifs repeating themselves. What I learned, for example: when Judas hangs himself at the end, the evangelist (narrator – ed.) sings: “und erhängte sich selbst.” And Jesus sings exactly this melody at the very beginning! When Judas approaches him and Jesus sings: “Er ist da der mich verrät.” Similar connections to Bach are discovered all the time, so every time you see something that reveals an even deeper meaning.” What do you want to achieve with the musicians of the Bach Society during concerts? “This is a big question. Of course, I don’t have one answer. But I would like us to show the enormous richness of different affects and emotions. There is not a single affect in St. Matthew, and I want them all to be heard. I want to take the listener through all the psychological layers of the piece.” What are these psychological layers? “In the St. Matthew Passion, human failings play an incredibly important role, perhaps even greater than the purely historical story of the crucifixion. Each character shows us their weaknesses. Peter is a denier, Judas is a traitor, but the figure of Christ is also depicted very humanly. He suffers from loneliness, fear, and feels abandoned. In my opinion, this makes The St. Matthew Passion a work that can be enjoyed by everyone.” Also read Dusted recordings reveal for the first time the grandeur of Mengelberg’s vision of Bach’s “Mateus”.

Especially in the Netherlands we consider “St. Matthew” is almost like a universalist humanist work, but for Bach it also had a very specific Christian meaning, didn’t it?

“Yes, of course, there is a religious aspect in that this whole ordeal must happen in order for the words of the Old Testament to be fulfilled as a remedy for our sins. Sin is central to Protestantism, whereas in the secular world you may choose to ignore it. But for Bach this is essential, and, of course, sin is also an indispensable fact for a correct understanding of the entire Passion. But I think you can also look at it on a sort of meta level. If you can’t or don’t want to do much with the concept of sin, you can still find meaning in the idea of ​​acceptance. Accepting suffering.”

Do you have a favorite moment in Passion?

“Oh! I really can say anything now. But I am always, always very touched by the bass recitative that sounds quite late in the play: “Am abend da es küle war.” This is just before everyone’s favorite aria “Mache dich mein Herze Rein”. Me too, but the recitative before the aria is so… gloomy. So mysterious. Either way, this is one of my highlights.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKMP0qPK6kU

Is there anything by which the public will soon be able to recognize your signature?

“It’s hard for me to say how my vision differs from my predecessors because I haven’t listened over the years. But for me personally, it is extremely important how the words are placed in the music. How stressed or unstressed is a particular syllable, and what exactly is the color of the unstressed vowel. How bright can Verruter’s “è” be? Something like this can add a lot to the music. Or take the opening chorus and the phrase “Sehet!—Wen?—den Bräutigam! Seht ihn! – Wie? – als wie ein Lamm.” I really wish the “a” in “Bräutigam” was different than in “Lamma.” In “Lamma” it is a stressed syllable, but in “Bräutigam” it is not. Details like this are of great value to me.”

What do you find most difficult?

“There is no one part that is the most difficult. It is always difficult to find a good connection between different pieces in such a complex piece that changes musical forms so much. We, of course, rehearsed these transitions a lot, so we were well prepared, but we need to be very precise at the moment of the concert itself. That the pace is always right, the character is right, and meaningful connections are made. As far as I understand, this is task number one.”

The Bach Society’s St. Matthew Passion, conducted by Johanna Soller, can be seen at: De Doelen, 16/3, Rotterdam; Grote Kerk 17/3, Alkmaar; 19/3 Musikgebouw, Eindhoven; 20/3 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht. More information: bachvereniging.nl. Share Email the editor.