Frans Timmermans, leader of GroenLinks-PvdA, announced on TikTok that he also recently became a “Swifty”, a fan of singer Taylor Swift. It’s not often that a die-hard Bruce Springsteen fan is also a Taylor Swift (and Jost Klein) fan, but that’s the French way. He also supports Roda and Roma. France is a fan of everything that moves him or what he considers popular. With the exception of Geert Wilders.

You never get the feeling that Frans Timmermans is speaking from his heart, even when he says so. Since his return from Brussels, we’ve seen him complain on television about the climate, get emotional on election night and discuss his humble origins in more detail. Both parents were the children of real miners, which completely pales in comparison with the ordinary childhood of the previous leader of the PvDA party. Lilianne Ploumen was the daughter of a milkman; Frans Timmermans only learned what milk was later in life.

Let him pump this story out even further, this idle infatuation with the younger generation seems natural. The secret hope is that he will become a popular grandfather, not essentially like Bernie Sanders in the United States, but as a reasonable compromise with the occasional crazy exception.

You can learn a lot about the new GroenLinks-PvdA merger party, but at least they have a leader who is in the know. And who wants a sequel? He wants to compete with the “extreme right” in content, and on the day that Geert Wilders hits the headlines again because the NSS, VVD and BBB do not allow him to become prime minister, he announces that he is a “fast man”. ‘. This must have been a relief to many living rooms in working-class neighborhoods. They like to hear it there. Frans Timmermans – “Swifty”, he understands us! Let the strategists of GroenLinks-PvdA continue on this path. Just hold a microphone under your beard every day and let him talk about his hobbies, likes, pop music, sports and whatever else is going on in his head. Maybe a recipe someday? For God’s sake, keep posting videos, maybe it will catch on. Anything is better than him talking about the content, what GroenLinks-PvdA actually stands for, whether they have already agreed on what is anti-Semitic and what is not, because it is not worth listening to. Frans Timmermans – “Swifty”, that’s all we can ask from him at the moment.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Dekwitz here.

