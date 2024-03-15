I went to eat a pancake with Henny Kuiper. He got one with bacon and cheese, like me, and put a lot of powdered sugar in it. I came for a bike ride on the Almelo-Nordhorn canal, and from the window of Bolle Jan’s pancake house we looked out over the water where the cycling legend had skated endlessly as a child – and he immediately got down to business. Winters were still very cold then. He rode all day and continued until it got dark, then rode in the moonlight until he had to go to bed.

He still remembers well the winter of 1963, when he was fourteen. His brother was much older and already worked as a teacher at a school in Oldenzaal. He also enjoyed skating and was a member of the Royal Association of the Eleven Towns of De Frichet. When it was announced that the Tour of Tours would take place on Friday, January 18th, Brother Henny naturally wanted to take part. Preferably as a competitive driver. He had to leave early on Thursday to check in on time. The school principal did not want to let him go for this. So, Brother Henny left for Friesland by train only after school. He managed to spend the night with family friends, and the next morning at half past seven he was among the last groups of riders on the tour.

He was so strong and skated so well that he immediately found himself in Bolsward, but it was so cold that at about five o’clock all the skaters were taken off the ice. It was irresponsible to continue; too many limbs were frozen. In the end, only 69 tour riders made it to the finish line, and Henny’s brother was not among them. He had collected ten marks when he had to stop. He never made it to eleventh place and the cross.

He instructed the village blacksmith to turn an ordinary bicycle into a racing one.

He was taken to Leeuwarden by bus, and around midnight the train brought him back to Oldenzaal. When he took his bike from the garage, the woman asked where it came from. It was minus twenty, and with the east wind blowing through his nose, he cycled the last ten kilometers home to Denekamp. Henny woke up immediately – your brother is back! – and the whole family sat around him in the middle of the night to hear all about the adventures of the unfortunate skater. Henny hung on his every word; he had long forgotten about the dream.

If he had been able to leave earlier, his brother would have completed the toughest Tour of all Tours, Henny is sure. He was strong enough for this, he could easily keep up with his competitors. This story always stuck. The missed cross is still talked about at Kuiper birthdays, 61 years later.

As soon as the opportunity arose, Henny also became involved in horse riding. Riding around Elfstedentoht and skating – that’s what he wanted. If there had been another tour in the sixties, who knows how everything would have turned out. But 22 years passed before the next Elfstedentoht. And so Henny Kuiper did not get the chance to join the ranks of Reinier Paping – Evert van Benthem – Henk Angenent. A little later, he ordered the village blacksmith to convert an ordinary bicycle into a racing bicycle with a crooked handlebar. Henny became a cyclist, not a figure skater. Life sometimes depends so much on chance.

Marine de Vries is a former professional cyclist and journalist.

Share Write to the editor