Justice is paramount. Almost everyone agrees with this. We find this so important that boa constrictors will soon no longer be allowed to wear a headscarf: it should not even appear that religion is more important to them than the law.

However, there is one thing that is greater than justice: Western guilt for the Holocaust.

During my master’s degree in history, one professor said that historians should refrain from making moral judgments in their research, “except for the Holocaust”: it had a special status in terms of evil. I thought it was weird because evil needs to be seen in the context of the story. At the same time, I understood what he meant. The Holocaust was different in nature and scope from other genocides, and this is useful to highlight. I also hope that the guilt about this never goes away: we must remember what terrible things people are capable of.

But should this guilt take precedence over justice? I have asked this question several times, such as when it emerged several years ago that abuses at the Orthodox Jewish school Heider had been condoned by the Education Inspectorate and politicians for decades. It was not said out loud, but the message was clear: we are not going to attack the relatives of survivors in a country from which more than a hundred thousand Jews were deported and killed. “Those involved in local politics largely face administrators who seem afraid of being called anti-Semitic,” Roseanne Herzberger wrote in an NRC column at the time.

A just war requires an achievable goal

More recently, I was wondering about Israel, which has ignored international law for years without losing the moral, financial and military support of the West. Look at the destruction of the Gaza Strip without any Western leader actually drawing borders.

The laws of war are vague on some issues: for example, the number of civilian casualties must be “proportional”, but what this means is a matter of debate. However, according to experts, the current war violates the laws of war for several reasons. Israel is pushing hard in terms of legal legitimacy: It uses jus ad bellum arguments to justify jus in bello actions, international lawyer Leonard Rubinstein wrote in December. That is, Israel legitimizes individual military actions, such as bombing hospitals, for the purpose of war itself: “We must destroy Hamas.” According to Rubinstein, this puts yourself above any criticism: there is no longer a limit to the number of civilian casualties that an attack can cost.

Michael Walzer, the author of a famous book on just wars that generally favors Israel, believes that the war in Gaza can no longer be morally justified. A just war requires an achievable goal, and Hamas is so intertwined with the Gaza Strip that its destruction is unrealistic without countless civilian casualties, he told Vox in late February.

Meanwhile, Western leaders are not demanding proportionality in attacks. They are Netanyahu’s backseat passengers, prisoners of their own guilt.

What happens when you ignore an unwritten rule and put justice before guilt became evident this week in Amsterdam. Mayor Femke Halsema approved the demonstration against the visit of the Israeli President to the opening of the Holocaust museum. Demonstrators came so close that some guests, including Holocaust survivors, were confronted with slogans such as “Hamas is my brother” and “cancer Zionists.” This caused huge public outrage.

In a letter to the city council, Halsema cited a law that requires demonstrations to be allowed “within sight and sound” of the object they are protesting. Halsema said offensive language is permitted.

My first thought was that it was brave of the mayor to talk so legitimately about this sensitive topic. So, I learned the rule of “guilt before justice”: okay, the right to demonstrate is important, but Holocaust survivors should under no circumstances be confronted with disgusting slogans. In this sense, their pain is different from the pain of others.

But the rule of guilt before justice has serious consequences. He ensures that Halsema, who was simply following the law, will now be branded an anti-Semite. And what’s worse: he’s helping Israel tear international law to shreds on its own, with all Western leaders being his accomplices. In such a situation, aren’t there only losers in the end?

Flor Rusman ([email protected]) is the editor of the NRC.

Share Write to the editor