It’s that time again. Now I can reasonably appreciate the seriousness of what is happening, I know that this could easily take months. On the street, early mornings, long evenings, in the car, on my laptop: I let myself be consumed by our Eurovision song Europapa by Jost Klein. This is obsession in the purest sense of the word. The song makes me feel extremely satisfied, yes, blissful. Like being in a warm bath where you can stretch out, and as soon as you start to sweat, a trickle of cool sadness comes out of the faucet.

I always had them, in those times when I clung to a song. I remember the warm summer of 2007, I lived on the banks of the canal in a utility room on the fifth floor. Mosquitoes buzzed in colonies in the dirty gutters and our bedrooms, we were covered in humps, stinking pots and dishes were piled up in the kitchen, the floor was covered in mud, we sat on sticky window sills in the hallway, watching. bottomless depths and smoke. I watched Tom Barman’s film Still the Wind Blows and became immersed in the soundtrack. Especially the song Summer’s Here, so sweet and laid back, it made up for everything. When I played it, I was a rich man in Antwerp with an earring in the attic. I let it sweep through the yard day and night and forgot about the mosquito itching and despair. Until my housemates collectively approached me, panic in their eyes, asking if I could please, please stop because the mosquitoes were so far away, but this mania, they lived in a hot hell, I would become a morbid joke if would have continued in the same vein, “how has this student gone crazy,” didn’t I understand that?

This is childishness – buried in repetition. Just like Kaas is now watching the Disney movie Encanto over and over again, silent, focused, completely withdrawn. It seems to me that he is silently exploring something capricious, nameless in himself through the same thing, over and over again. That’s how I do it with songs. I don’t look for this, it happens to me, but always in those periods when I don’t feel the apple and the tree, a categorical imperative that is very firmly entrenched in me. I need to control those empty days or weeks and music brings the chess pieces back into place.

I don’t know what exactly has been wrong with me lately, maybe it was nerves over the book presentation or the last pangs of winter, but I really need Europe. This song really calms me down. Not so much out of nostalgia for the chatter, because my mom wouldn’t let me wear Nike Air Max, let alone a bomber jacket. But the sweet, sweet lyrics, that magical Jost faun and the ability to jump up and down with tears in your eyes when you listen to it: it’s on.

When I listen to “Europepa”, I am both very young and very old, I can suddenly see for a moment through all the opaque layers and forgive myself, humanity, the limitations of my life.

So I’m a European Dad during the day, with the great advantage of not bothering my jumping kids and just being a very nice mother.

Sarah Sluimer writes a column every week. She is the author of books, essays and plays.

