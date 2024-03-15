A 95-year-old woman who wrote a good, insightful book about old age in general and her time in a nursing home in particular – that must be unique.

The woman is Else Joubert (1922–2020) and her book is Reserve Time (published by Noordboek and translated by Rob van de Veer). The original title is Spertide, as Joubert was a famous South African writer of novels and travelogues. I found myself not really looking forward to this book – age discrimination from someone who is elderly himself! – but the beautiful opening line immediately punished me: “They say you sink back into your roots when the winds of time begin to twist your body and mind.”

The rest of her book contradicts this sentence, because if anyone managed to prevent her from returning to her roots for a long time, it was Joubert. Her book is a vital mixture of childhood memories, observations and reflections “on growing old,” as the subtitle states. She rarely complains, but she doesn’t hide behind forced optimism either.

Her descriptions of her home leave no room for illusion, no matter how well she treats the residents. The “silence of loss” sets in. “In fact, all these types of old buildings would be more accurately called Lost Buildings. Everyone comes here because of loss. From a partner, from health.” She adds: “And it’s hard for us, the residents who don’t realize how degraded we are, for whom we are still the “old us,” it’s hard for us to see how other residents, one after another, become ruthless. … mowed down.”

The next chapter brings her to the all-important question: “What are the benefits of a blissful old age?” She doesn’t hesitate in her answer. “What stands out here is your children. The connection with your children and grandchildren becomes stronger and more intimate.”

I would like to call this passage the core of this book because it expresses what kept her going all those years as a widow. “But if you really focus on not being a difficult old man,” she explains, “if you don’t interfere in the grandchildren’s lives, if you try not to complain or give advice, the relationship can become closer and flourish. This is why a home like the Berghof or any other retirement complex is a good thing. This prevents older people from moving with their children. This way, the drudgery of caring for and supervising the elderly can be avoided.”

She is more vague about the fate of the childless, probably because she herself has no experience in this. Her book is not without melancholy, but she doesn’t seem to want to freeze in it and forces herself to maintain a certain regularity: writing in the office in the morning, then sherry and a little music, and then a quick walk on the street. with friends until it is no longer possible, and she is forced to conclude: “We can still go behind bars.”

Yet I found this book particularly inspiring because here an elderly man shows that creativity is still possible even in old age.

