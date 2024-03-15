Minerva? Vindicate? No, this time it’s the student body of Utrecht, where a few pathetic bastards have circulated a bang list. A PowerPoint presentation, to be precise. It features thirty students with a photograph, their address, and is rated by the boys on their appearance and so-called behavior in bed. What does the latter mean? Either she entertained such a drunk guy under the covers, or she lay there like an anxious block of ice until the persecuted hockey player stopped moaning. In short: does the gentleman have a decent PowerPoint?

This medieval ball pit news is an annual weed. Don’t weed. I understand that the Utrecht criminals have now been contacted, but they, of course, refused to say anything about this. No doubt on the advice of one of the parents who is a cunning lawyer or knows good lawyers in Amsterdam Zuidas. The best boys and girls who were also young and played themselves. We understand us.

The disgusting list is now going around the country, and the girls in question are clearly feeling more than terrible. This is a horrific form of bullying and ridicule. But the criminals remain silent. Because silence is golden.

So did Hilversum’s kopschopgajes, who beat Carlo Heuvelmann to death in Mallorca. Just like the killers of Sanda Dia, who was brutally tortured to death during a hazing ceremony near Leuven. Shut your mouth, erase the video, cover your tracks and never admit to anything. These rich Belgians got away with community service and a measly fine. There is no criminal record at all. A Flemish YouTuber who later revealed some of the killers’ names was convicted and now has a criminal record. How does this happen? Wrong lawyer, I’m afraid.

We will announce the names of these corps members along with photographs.

Of course, there were more important things to do this week. Will Putin win the elections? Will Wilders congratulate his friend Vladimir personally because the “Catholic scoundrel” Peter Omtzigt won’t let him become prime minister, or will he leave it alone? Will Ajax go back to the amateurs for a few years until they shake off Maurits Hendrix syndrome and can just start again? Will the NPO still exist next year or will all those sleeper VARAs that slumbered during the DWDD debacle go away and the broadcaster automatically fold? Is Gerard Timmer now in a day care center for the elderly? It’s hardcore Alzheimer’s, right? Anyone else want to go to the movies with Jus or are you having a shitty night because he finds the most boring movies exciting? And what village mayor, for God’s sake, ordered six armed policemen to confiscate a firecracker pistol from my colleague Theuven? And should we take the words of the Israeli President seriously and pray for peace in the Gaza Strip? Perhaps this is good advice for Netanyahu’s war cabinet, which will soon save thousands of innocent dead Palestinian children.

Indeed, all matters are much more important than these spoiled balls. But still: wouldn’t it be an idea to announce the names of the students who distributed this cool list? Add a photo and an address and some students from Utrecht will write in clear words what they think of the milky appearance of these boys’ lips. Plus what these macho guys did between the sheets. Or not to perform. I would like to make this corner of the newspaper available for this purpose next week. That we can just see on a national level what these tough guys look like. I’m afraid they won’t like this column. Maybe in a few seconds I’ll get a simplified solution. That I and/or the newspaper are prohibited from publishing names. That is, there will be a large fine. But I’m happy to pay this amount. Just a nice taste of your own medicine in Saturday’s NRC. I am excited. It even makes a lot of sense. So ladies, name these names. Or have they already been punished enough? They are not allowed to ski. Isn’t it sad?

