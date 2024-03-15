According to the Climate Prediction Center, during February 2024, ocean surface temperature (SST) anomalies continued to weaken across the majority of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, according to Meteored.

Francisco Martín León, dedicated to the dissemination of meteorology and its related sciences with the management of the RAM (Meteorology Amateur Magazine) and also an expert in prediction, nowcasting and early warning systems, details in an article that the forecasts Latest IRI data indicate a transition toward ENSO-neutral during spring 2024, with “La Niña” potentially developing during summer 2024

Although different model types suggest that “La Niña” will develop, the forecasting team favors dynamic model guidance, which is more accurate for forecasts made during this time of year.

According to the expert, although forecasts made during the spring season tend to be less reliable, there is a historical trend for “La Niña” to follow strong “El Niño” events.

In summary, a transition from “El Niño” to ENSO-neutral is likely for April-June (83% probability), with an increased probability of “La Niña” developing by June-August 2024 (62% probability). .

