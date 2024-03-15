Last month, the world’s streak of record temperatures continued, with February 2024 ranking as the planet’s warmest February on record — the ninth consecutive month of record-breaking temperature months, according to a report from the National Bureau of Ocean Management. and Atmospheric (NOAA).

Essentially, February 2024 concluded the warmest December-February period on record in both hemispheres, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Global land and ocean surface temperatures in February were 1.40 degrees C above the 20th century average of 12.1 degrees C, ranking as the warmest February in NOAA’s 175-year global climate record.

According to the article, if you look at the ranking of the continents, Europe, North America and South America had the warmest February on record, while Africa had the second warmest.

The three-month season (December 2023 to February 2024) was the warmest meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the warmest meteorological summer on record in the Southern Hemisphere, with a global surface temperature of 1.36 degrees C above the century average. XX.

The temperature so far this year (January and February 2024) currently ranks as the warmest period ever recorded in the world. There is a 45% chance that 2024 will be the warmest year in NOAA’s 175-year record and a 99% chance that it will be among the top five, the US agency says.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Climate Heat season planet NOAA

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions