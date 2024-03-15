Jorge Álvarez Máynez pointed out that neither the federal government nor the armed forces should manage mega works such as the Mayan Train, airports or the Mexican airline, since, in the long term, this investment will not benefit the institutions in charge of the projects, nor the construction companies and will cause a crisis.

“The Government has no business managing trains or airlines, much less because it is the direct competitor of companies. It is not a process that benefits the armed forces to administer the Mayan Train, to administer Mexicana… it is going to leave a terrible deficit for the armed forces in a few years and a good part of the budget allocated to the Secretariat of National Defense is going to having to be used to pay the deficit that these works are going to leave us,” explained the MC presidential candidate.

During the Congress of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), the 38-year-old politician considered that the fact that the Government is a direct competitor of construction companies will generate serious deficit problems for the economic health of the country.

