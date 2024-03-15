Ciak, it reads he’s back! Today we talk about the 2024 Oscar for Best International Film and Best Sound Editing. This award went to The Zone of Interest, a film by Jonathan Glazer inspired by the book of the same name by Martin Amis. So let’s stop talking, let’s get started right away.

Drama; Original language: German; Country of Manufacture: United Kingdom, Poland; Year: 2023; Duration: 105 min; Director: Jonathan Glazer; Screenplay: Jonathan Glazer; Producer: James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska; Executive Producer: Reno Antoniades, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Tessa Ross, Ollie Madden, Daniel Battsek, David Kimbangi; Production company: Extreme Emotions, A24, Film4 Productions, House Productions; Photography: Łukasz Żal; Editing: Paul Watts; Music: Mica Levi

Synopsis

In 1943, Rudolf Höss, the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, lives with his wife Hedwig and their five children in an idyllic house nearby. Höss takes his children swimming and fishing, while Hedwig gardens. The slaves are forced into forced labor and their possessions are given to the Höss family. Beyond their wall in the garden, shots, screams and terrible sounds can be heard. Höss himself approves the creation of a new crematorium. One day, he notices that a man remained in the river and immediately takes his children out of the water. At this point, he sends a coded message to the camp to chastise them for their negligence.

Höss is promoted to concentration camp inspector, but not to Auschwitz, he has to move near Berlin, to Oranienburg. He doesn’t want to go and Hedwig asks him that at least she and their children can stay in their house, which is accepted. Hedwig’s mother joins them, but she leaves when she sees the crematorium lit at night. Months after arriving in Berlin, Höss is assigned by Oswald Pohl to command an operation involving the killing or forced labor of 700,000 Hungarian Jews. The new assignment allows him to return home and continue his business from there.

After getting a taste of the plot, we continue by seeing the main cast of Jonathan Glazer’s Area of ​​Interest.

Cast

Christian Friedel as Rudolf Höss

The protagonist, family man and commandant of the concentration camp.

Sandra Hüller as Hedwig Höss

The protagonist’s wife, a mother who cares for her family in a loving way.

Followed by Luis Noah Witte in the role of Hans Höss, Nele Ahrensmeier in the role of Inge-Brigit Höss, Lilli Falk in the role of Heidetraut Höss as the three children.

Julia Polaczek as Aleksandra

The young woman who gives food to the poor prisoners.

Imogen Kogge as Hedwig’s mother The mother of his wife Hedwig, a woman who will not be able to stay with her daughter due to the environment.

Ralph Herforth as Oswald Pohl

Another commander who gives Höss the opportunity to advance his career.

Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer is an English director and screenwriter known for his work on films such as Sexy Beast, Birth, Under the Skin and, most recently, The Zone of Interest. Jonathan Glazer’s films often explore themes of alienation and loneliness, and he is recognized for his bold visual style and dramatic use of music. Glazer has received critical praise, including nominations for six BAFTA Awards and five Academy Awards. In 2023, Jonathan Glazer won the Grand Prix and FIPRESCI Award at the Cannes Film Festival for The Zone of Interest and won the Oscar for Best International Film and Best Sound. Jonathan Glazer has also directed numerous music videos and commercials.

Let’s now look at the book on which the film is based.

The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis is a novel that drags us into a disturbing and tension-filled environment: Auschwitz, the concentration camp during the Second World War. The story develops through three points of view. Let’s see them!

The first point of view analyzed is that of Angelus Thorsen/Golo, he is the nephew of the Nazi hierarch Martin Bormann, who falls madly in love with the busty Hanna Doll, wife of the sadistic camp commander, Paul Doll. The second POV is from Commander Doll, victimized and delusional, he gives us a management perspective. Finally, we also see the point of view of Szmul, the head of the Sonderkommando, he is the only one who fully perceives the horror of the situation. His voice leads us through the “area of ​​interest” of Auschwitz, where the horrors of the concentration camp mix with bureaucracy.

Read the book here!

Martin Amis

Martin Amis, born 25 August 1949 in Oxford, England, was an English writer, essayist and screenwriter. He is best known for his novels Money (1984) and London Fields (1989).

With The Zone of Interest Martin Amis has delved deeper into the human soul. Auschwitz, the name that burns like a tattoo on the skin of history, becomes the stage of a cruel drama. Golo, the young man in love, gets lost in the shadows of the crematoria, while Commander Doll, with his madness and his banality, dances on the thin line between horror and normality. This book inspired Jonathan Glazer and pushed him to produce the film of the same name.

Martin Amis received the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his memoir Experience and was twice shortlisted for the Booker Prize. In 2008, The Times listed him among the 50 greatest British writers since 1945. His work focuses on the excesses of “late-capitalist” Western society, which he often satirizes through grotesque caricatures. Martin Amis was influenced by authors such as Saul Bellow and Vladimir Nabokov, as well as his father, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis has been an influence on many 20th- and 21st-century British writers, including Will Self and Zadie Smith.

Sadly, Martin Amis passed away in 2023 due to esophageal cancer at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, United States. His literary legacy remains significant, and as The New York Times wrote after his death: “Coming to the age of reading in the last three decades of the 20th century – from the oil embargo to the fall of the Berlin Wall, to 11 September – meant living, it now seems clear, in the era of Amis”

Martin Amis, the keeper of memories, has given us a key to open the doors of the past. Through his words, we can touch the unspeakable, embrace wounded humanity and promise to never forget.