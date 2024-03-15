New episode of Good Horner, Bad Horner: An employee who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior comes to him.

Christian Horner isn’t out of the hustle just yet. He may have been vindicated by Red-Bull Racing’s independent investigation into allegations of misconduct, but that’s not the end of the matter.

The employee who filed the complaint does not agree with the conclusion of the investigation and is filing an appeal, De Telegraaf reports. She herself was suspended, so she had time to consider whether to appeal or not.

Horner’s Misdemeanor

It was widely reported in the press now, there were reports on the streets, Ford was angry, Formula 1 was angry, Max Verstappen just stoically won the first two Formula 1 races, but there is still a rumble within the team.

The storm seems to have subsided somewhat: the five working days allotted for the lady to think about filing an appeal have expired, but the time has come. The employee changed attorneys, and the change of attorneys gave her more time to file an appeal.

A new lawyer should do the research.

If you file an appeal, you will also have to find a new lawyer to handle the case yourself. Christian Horner has always denied the allegations but offered £650,000 to keep the woman’s mouth shut.

Troubled at Red Bull Racing

This makes it difficult to achieve peace and quiet with Max’s team. Last week the necessary discussions were held to get everyone moving in the same direction again. There are still 22 races to go and if it’s all about Red Bull’s internal problems and not Verstappen’s performance, it’s not good.

Now that Helmut Marko was allowed to stay because Max Verstappen would have left otherwise, peace seemed to be back, but now there’s another episode in the series. We will of course keep you updated here on Autoblog Boulevard!

In this article, the case of Christian Horner continues, employee complaints first appeared on Ruetir.