For the new program of Nederlands Dans Theater 2, the Hague troupe has once again polished the family cutlery. Two works by two dance masters have been revived and their brilliance remains intact.

The beauty of it all. Author: Nederlands Dans Theater 2. Screening: 14/3, Amare, The Hague. Information: ndt.nl.

“Minus 16” by Ohad Naharin.

“27’52” by Jiri Kylian

“Fifteen Minutes” Maxine Doyle

Of course, the ever-popular Minus 16 by Ohad Naharin, who for many years headed the famous Batsheva dance troupe in Tel Aviv; a small anthology he compiled in 1999 for young dancers NDT2. The piece ranges from the light-hearted cha-cha melody, thoroughly enjoyed by the sixteen dancers, to a haunting group dance on folding chairs and the traditional song “Ehad Mi Yodea” performed ferociously by Israeli rock band The Tractor’s Revenge. . The prize is always the final part, in which the dancers look for a partner from the audience to dance on stage; wonderful discomfort, contagious pleasure.

In former artistic director Jiri Kylian’s 27’52 (2002), time passes as six dancers deepen their craft in three beautiful duets and carefully explore transience. The gentle yet powerful and sparkling lines of Kilian’s movement language still lack some sharpness, which softens the message of constant change and – when they disappear under the strips of floor fabric – imminent death.

A precious metal

Maxine Doyle’s Fifteen Minutes stands out a bit between the precious metal of the two mastodons. This is a failure; Doyle has a reputation for creating compelling, intriguingly designed work. However, “Fifteen Minutes” offers little new in terms of dance content and design, with the possible exception of a fairy-tale set with a swarm of balls that hang above the stage at different heights, like planets. Nine dancers appear in white astronaut costumes, swirling and spiraling in slow motion. Ursula Urgelez Gonzalez, in a black dress and alarming red socks, wanders among them.

Only her purse gives her something to hold on to in a world heading towards destruction – because that’s what Fifteen Minutes is about. Man has consumed the earth with his stupid, blind desire for consumption. To illustrate this, Doyle has dancers cheerfully do a cheer dance and jump in a long line while holding hands. Only Urgeles Gonzalez feels the end is near. She has nothing left but regret for the unspoken words. The message is understood, but the work itself only evokes a shrug. Even the always jubilant audience at the Netherlands Dance Theater reacted lukewarmly.

