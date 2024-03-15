A drama that happened before the eyes of her partner and her daughters: mother dies at just 33 years old

A dramatic story that comes from Dover, United Kingdom. Within hours it spread across the world, leaving millions of users shocked. A mother died while she was having dinner, due to a morsel of food that went awry, in front of the eyes of her partner and her young daughters.

Her name was Siobhan Rose Simmonds and she was only 33 years old. She was cooking, like every evening, for her beloved family. Suddenly, her mother collapsed on the floor unconscious. A mouthful of food had gone awry. Her partner, in a panic, immediately alerted the emergency services and tried to help her in every way, waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

When rescuers reached the family home, they immediately transported Bonnie (that’s what her friends called her) to William Harvey Hospital. Unfortunately, she remained in a coma for a week and, although the doctors tried to do everything possible to save her life, her heart stopped forever on March 1st.

The family chose, despite the moment of immense pain, to donate the young mother’s organs. So that a little piece of her will continue to live in their bodies. Her father’s words are heartbreaking:

With this gesture it’s as if my girlfriend is still walking among us. Everyone tried to help her survive but she simply suffocated. It could happen to anyone. We are proud of her.

Bonnie leaves her partner and her two daughters in pain. She is a 14 year old girl from a previous relationship and a two year old girl. Unfortunately all three witnessed the dramatic scene, but together they will find the strength to carry on. Many messages were shared on the web by those who wanted to say goodbye to the 33-year-old one last time.

