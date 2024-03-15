Cerveteri, March 15, 2024 – Work begins on the construction of a section of the cycle/pedestrian path in Marina di Cerveteri, which, starting from the train station, will go to Via Benedetto Marini, continue to Via Etruria Meridionale and Piazzale Zambra (market square square). , via Via Faleri will connect with Via Sergio Angelucci and then continue along Viale Campo di Mare until returning to the station. The last leg of the route leaves Largo Ceri, crosses Via Aguilla and ends in Via Fontana Morella.

“Another step towards sustainable mobility in the Cerveteri area,” said Mayor Elena Gubetti. “This initiative is part of the project “Moveco-Cerveteri and Fiumicino on the line of eco-mobility”, which aims to improve transport connections and promote “the use of environmentally friendly vehicles ” means of transportation in our community.”

In detail, construction sites for the cycle/pedestrian path, which will begin on Tuesday next week, involve the creation of 2.3 linear km of cycle path and cycle path, interspersed with safe crossings at intersection points. In addition, the project plans to install 5 bicycle racks at the most interesting points, 2 Toolbox type bicycle inflation/repair stations equipped for basic maintenance, and 1 charging station for electric bicycles.

“The cycle path section,” the mayor continued, “will guarantee a direct connection between some of the most important points of the village, connecting the station with the church, the market and the area where most of the commercial activity takes place. I would like to especially thank Public Works Advisor Matteo Lucchetti, Arch Manager. Fabrizio Bettoni and RUP ing. Salvatore Bernucci.”

Among the main goals of the project are to strengthen bicycle/train intermodality and promote the bicycle as an intermodal and autonomous mode of transport. The new cycle path represents a fundamental step towards achieving these goals, offering citizens an alternative and sustainable mobility solution.

