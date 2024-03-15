This March 14, it is painted with joy and flavor thanks to Dairy Queen, which once again celebrates Cone Day by offering free ice cream to all its visitors in Mexico. On a day in which generosity and a taste for ice cream come together, the Dairy Queen ice cream brand is positioned as the meeting point for adults and children eager to enjoy a vanilla ice cream cone at no cost. However, it is crucial to keep in mind that the offer is subject to availability, so the recommendation is to visit your nearest branch early.

With the distinctive seal of quality and flavor that characterizes the brand, Dairy Queen invites everyone to be part of this exclusive celebration in Mexico. The cones, made with a crunchy wafer batter, promise to be the perfect complement to the creamy and refreshing vanilla ice cream that Dairy Queen has prepared especially for this day. However, those wanting more can choose to customize their cone with extra flavor and size for a small additional cost.

How to get a free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen?

The mechanics to get your free cone at any Dairy Queen branch in Mexico is simple: you just have to visit your favorite establishment this March 14. The promotion is valid in all stores throughout the country. They offer all attendees the possibility of enjoying this delight without the need for an additional purchase. Additionally, Dairy Queen provides the opportunity to “cover or enlarge your cone” for a minimal cost, allowing everyone to personalize their experience to their liking.

Free ice cream at Dairy Queen can be covered in chocolate, but for an extra price. Photo: Instagram Dairy Queen

Why is Dairy Queen celebrating Free Cone Day?

This event has become an annual tradition for Dairy Queen, seeking to thank its customers for their loyalty and welcome new visitors with a free sample of its star product: the ice cream cone. The celebration of Free Cone Day is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to quality and service.

How many ice cream cones can one person receive?

Dairy Queen’s policy for Free Cone Day is clear: one cone is awarded per person while supplies last. This approach ensures that as many customers as possible can enjoy the promotion.

What other company has joined Free Cone Day?

In an interesting twist, Starbucks has also decided to celebrate this day in its own way, offering its frappuccinos at a special price. On March 14, 15, 21 and 22, coffee lovers will be able to enjoy their large Frappuccino for only 49 pesos, thus adding to the festive spirit that surrounds Cone Day. It should be noted that this promotion is valid exclusively at Starbucks branches, where specific terms and conditions apply.

This is how Dairy Queen promotes its offer. Photo: Instagram Dairy Queen

How many calories does an ice cream cone have?

While the number of calories in an ice cream cone will depend on the ingredients it contains and where it is made, it is generally known that a 24-gram cone has around 100 calories. The vanilla flavor is the one with the lowest index.

Vanilla ice cream is one of the most popular ice creams in the world. Photo: Pixabay

