Rome, 15 March 2024 – The Carabinieri Compagnia di Roma Eur, with the support of the Motorcycle Section of the Radiomobile Unit of the Rome Group, carried out an emergency territorial control service aimed at preventing and suppressing large-scale crime. As a result of the balance of activity, 52 vehicles were checked and 78 people were identified, including one arrested for drug trafficking, two reported. On Via Vera, the carabinieri arrested a 53-year-old Albanian citizen of no fixed address and with a criminal record, because during a police check he was found in possession of more than 12 doses of cocaine and during which he provided false information about his identity to the military.

However, the carabinieri of Rome’s Garbatella station reported to the prosecutor’s office a 46-year-old resident of Rome who was caught in Piazza Ostiense with a 14-centimeter knife after a quarrel in the street with a passer-by. To.

The carabinieri of Rome IV Miglio station reported non-compliance with the provisions of the security measure applied to a 76-year-old man from the province of Frosinone, to whom a suspended preventive measure was applied.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

