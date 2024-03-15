We’ve known that for a long time Cassandra Nova, played by English actress Emma Corrin (The Crown), will be the villain of Deadpool & Wolverine, but we still know little about the plot and above all his role. The comic book film will arrive in cinemas on July 24, but we haven’t seen her in the trailer and, considering the strong presence of TVA, will she be a secondary antagonist or will her story be intertwined with the macroplot of the Multiverse?

Cassandra Nova in the comics

Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely in the pages of New X-Men n. 114 of July 2001, Cassandra Nova is Xavier’s twin, but her origins are not so simple: she is a mummundrai, a parasitic life form born in the astral plane without a body of its own; Jean Gray learned from a Shi’ar legend that everyone faces their own mummundrai in the womb and Cassandra is Xavier’s mummundrai.

The future villain of Deadpool 3 is the negative side of Professor X, known for having commanded the Megasentinels to massacre 16 million mutants on the island of Genosha. Cassandra Nova was born at the same time as Charles Xavier, but was conceived without a body and copied the DNA of “her twin” to create one, emulating all of her psychic powers. In her maternal body the latter grew until Xavier heard her bad thoughts and killed her, causing an abortion; but the cells that made her up survived in the sewers and gradually rebuilt her body.

As an adult, Cassandra Nova had the sole purpose of destroying everything Xavier loved, from his dream of peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants, to the X-Men and his beloved Lilandra. Having completely copied Xavier’s DNA, the mummundrai Nova features great psionic powers, telepathy, telekinesis, accelerated regenerative factor, intangibility through the telekinetic breakdown of the body’s molecules, DNA duplication.

A very interesting villain is expected for the new Marvel film, perhaps he will find himself in a universe where his revenge against his brother has prevailed and few mutants have survived. This is my hypothesis, in the meantime let’s remember that in addition to Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, in Deadpool & Wolverine we will see Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy and is produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner, while Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serve as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.