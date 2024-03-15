The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne announced on its official website that it has rejected the appeal filed by South Tyrol athlete Alex Schwazer against the decision taken by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the International Athletics Federation. November 10 last year.

In the appeal, the 2008 Beijing Olympic 50 km walk champion asked for a suspension of the eight-year ban imposed on him due to his second positive doping test, which began on August 11, 2016.

The disqualification prevents Schwazer from qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

(Source Adnkronos)