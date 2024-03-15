The Legal Permanent Residence (known as Green Card) is a document that allows you to verify the status with which immigrants can live and work permanently in the United States. Another advantage is that carriers can enter and leave the country without risk of being deported. They also have the benefit of obtaining help from Social Security. However, can my permanent residence be taken away? Check the following note.

Can they take away my permanent residence or Green Card in the United States?

In an interview with La República, Faviola Gordillo, a paralegal assistant in the United States, points out that there are some situations in which the immigrant’s residency can be removed. “There are cases in which it can be cancelled, one of these is the lack of evidence, depending on the type of visa to which you apply for residence. For example, if you have married an American citizen and do not present the documents that prove who live together. The marriage certificate is not proof, they must present details of the wedding such as photos, party contract, tax returns, etc. If not, that counts as a fake marriage,” he said.

According to the Immigration and Nationality Act (known as INA, in English), it is established that permanent residence in the United States can be removed only if the immigrant has committed fraud or any crime. “The most embarrassing way to lose the Green Card is if one commits a crime. Depending on how serious the offense or felony is, the person first goes to trial and will be tried on the criminal side. Then, they will be disposed of to the Immigration Service , who will be in charge of the cancellation of the residence and the deportation of the individual,” said Gordillo.

Likewise, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) asks the immigrant to prove that he or she resides legally in the North American country. “There is no amnesty to obtain a Green Card if one has entered the United States illegally. Only those who can demonstrate that they entered with a legal visa and have maintained their legal status can apply for the Green Card,” he explained. he.

That is why, when applying for the Green Card, in the corresponding form, there are certain questions that the immigrant must fill out safely and avoid lying to USCIS personnel. “One of the questions they ask you in the questionnaire is if you have helped someone enter the United States. Those details count for the USCIS to decide to approve your application. If it is a person you supported, it is a fine “, he pointed.

How can I apply for a Green Card in the United States?

To apply for permanent resident status in the United States, you can do so in various ways. According to USCIS, it can be through family relationships, offer of employment, or refugee status.

According to paralegal advisor, Faviola Gordillo, the requirements depend on the type of form you submit. “For example, if you are married to an American citizen, it is not enough to just present the marriage certificate, why, the American government is going to say: ‘I need proof,'” she explained.

Likewise, if one applies through work, there are other types of requirements to present to USCIS: “If you do so through an employment contract, in this case it is, present your birth certificate, your passport and demonstrate that you have been hired by the company, also demonstrate that you have the experience for that position,” he concluded.

