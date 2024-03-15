The European Commission is again rolling back environmental rules in response to farmers’ dissatisfaction. On Friday, Brussels proposed a major overhaul of European agricultural rules that, in practice, largely amount to bare minimum environmental requirements. The European Commission has already announced other “extraordinary measures” in recent weeks, but now it wants to suspend environmental legislation for the long term.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for “decisive and swift action” to “support our farmers at a time when they face many challenges and challenges” in a statement.

This proposal can count on broad support from European Member States, but it comes at a difficult time. Earlier this week, the European Environment Agency published a comprehensive report on the impacts of climate change, highlighting the urgent need for a green transformation of the agricultural sector. Nature and environmental groups reacted to the new amendments on Friday with outrage and disappointment.

Regulating pressure

Large groups of farmers have taken to the streets in various EU countries in recent months for reasons ranging from regulatory pressure to unfair competition and too low prices. This has put pressure on national governments and therefore the European Commission, which has already announced several concessions to farmers in recent weeks. The pressure to act is growing quickly with European elections approaching in early June, in which polls predict a rise in right-wing parties.

This is why the bill to reduce the use of pesticides was previously repealed. Now Brussels is taking it a step further by overhauling the so-called Common Agricultural Policy: a vast set of agreements struck every seven years to organize European agriculture.

Since last year, these agreements have also included certain minimum nature and environmental requirements that farmers must meet, as part of efforts to green agriculture. The Commission is now proposing to weaken many of these minimum requirements to the point where critics say they no longer mean much.

Soil health

The Commission itself speaks of “limited and targeted adjustments” that need to be undertaken with “political urgency” in response to the “crisis situation in European agriculture”. To do this, she proposes, among other things, to significantly weaken crop rotation obligations designed to stimulate soil health. The obligation to cover the soil at certain times of the year with special crops, also designed to maintain its health, will also be lifted.

It will also remove the requirement to leave a small proportion – 4 per cent – of agricultural land fallow to boost biodiversity. The latter obligation was previously suspended for next year, but the Commission is now proposing to do so for an extended period of time. However, a financial bonus remains available to farmers who voluntarily comply with environmental requirements.

The Commission also proposes to completely exempt farmers with less than 10 hectares of land from green obligations. She also wants to give member states more scope to give farmers even more flexibility in applying environmental rules if they see reasons to do so. In crisis situations, it also becomes easier to suspend rules.

In response, the World Wildlife Fund called the measures “inappropriate.” “By canceling green measures, the EU is destroying the best tool to guarantee sustainable agriculture and European food security: nature.” Nature organization Birdlife speaks of “a frontal attack on the environmental elements of agricultural policy that were already minimal in addressing the urgent natural and climate crises.”

The proposals come ahead of a summit of European government leaders next Thursday where, apart from the war in Ukraine, agriculture will once again be at the top of the agenda. Government leaders had previously asked the European Commission to provide relief for farmers. It is unclear whether they are satisfied with the package announced on Friday. In some EU member states there is growing interest in more direct policy intervention in the price farmers receive for their produce.

