BMW’s current electric strategy is clear: almost every model with a combustion engine also offers a version with electric motors. However, that’s set to change soon as they plan to release an entirely new line of purely electric models called the ‘New Class’. Previously, we got acquainted with one of these models in the form of the Vision Neue Klasse, and now it’s the turn of the second model.

2025 iX3

This second model will clearly be an SUV, or that’s what we infer from its name. From the teaser we learn that this concept car will be called Vision Neue Klasse. This name can be read on the infotainment screen, and although this is the only thing we see about the electric new product, it is enough to understand that it is closely related to last year’s Vision Neue Klasse. This is exactly how we recognize the dashboard of that lower cabinet model, although here things have been made a little more specific to the occasion, such as with a thin vent slot below the screen.

In any case, the “Vision” part of the name indicates that it won’t be a production model yet, because we’ll probably have to wait until next year. BMW will then first release an electric sedan in the 3 Series format in its Neue Klasse lineup, and then this electric SUV. It will likely replace the current iX3, and if you want to know what it will look like now, you probably won’t have to wait long for a preview. This teaser was not only released on the brand’s official channels, it was also shared by BMW chief designer Domagoj Dukec and added that the presentation of the Vision Neue Class