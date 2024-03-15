Bitcoin slows down, digital gold collapses to 67 thousand dollars

Bitcoin slows down. The value of digital gold suffered a significant decline, falling below $70,000 and then stabilizing around $68,400, recording a decrease of 7.6%. This correction was anticipated by the analysis company Swissblock on March 13th. According to them, Bitcoin could reach $58-59,000 before consolidating and then rising to new highs.

Swissblock noted that the price of Bitcoin increased almost double from $38,000 at the end of January, without encountering significant corrections, indicating the possibility of an imminent slowdown period. This scenario materialized just two days later.

Swissblock analysts based their forecast on the negative divergence between the rising Bitcoin price and the falling Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour charts, suggesting a potential price decline. The RSI is a widely used indicator for evaluating the momentum of an asset, measuring the speed and magnitude of price changes.