Canmore, March 15, 2024 – Tommaso Giacomel returns to the podium. At the men’s Biathlon World Cup, the Italian team took second place in the Canmore Sprint. His performance in the race was excellent, with only one shooting error and the fourth fastest time in cross-country skiing. His result was identical to that obtained in the same race in Ruhpolding. In individual formats, he achieved double success.

Johannes Thingnes Boe was incomprehensible, he found zero on both shooting lines and finished with a time of 23’37’0, 1 minute and 2 seconds ahead of Jacomel, who, however, thanks to the final boost, managed to put Tarjei Boe behind him, 1 and a half second, the Frenchman Emilien Jacquelin, with an advantage of just under 10 seconds, and the Swede Samuelsson, with an advantage of 14 seconds, are fighting with him all the way to the exit from the second shooting range for a place on the podium. And then there’s the final excitement: a stunning race from Norway’s Johan Olav Botn, who, with bib 100, manages to take fifth place, 11 seconds behind Giacomel.

Lukas Hofer also had a good race: despite three shooting errors, he was very fast on his skis and finished in 13th place, 1’51″5 behind Bo, but less than 50 seconds behind his teammate 2nd place finisher A great race for Elia Zeni with a clean shot to close the gap of 2’31″0 into 24th place. Didier Bionaz makes 4 mistakes, and there are too many of them to qualify for the top of the rankings: he finishes in 42nd place. Patrick Braunhofer is 53 years old.

The sprint cup goes to Tarjei Boe, while his brother Johannes aims to win the overall cup. Giacomel is in eighth place with 598 points and consolidates his lead in the U25 rankings, finishing fifth in the sprint rankings.

