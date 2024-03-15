Historian Bob Pierik calls the 17th-century interiors painted by Pieter de Hooch and Johannes Vermeer an ideal image promoted by men. Their “women’s domestic scenes” give the impression that the Golden Age was “a period full of family life and frantic cleaning with a woman outside the front door,” Pierrick writes in his recently published book, So Much Life Behind the Door. A history of everyday Amsterdam in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

The reality was different, Pierik, based on witness testimony about crimes, neighbor disputes, sexual violence and fights from the archives of the secretary of the chief prosecutor, wants to clarify a situation comparable to the position of the current prosecutor. According to Pieric, the busy streets and squares of Amsterdam were populated by men and women. Because for women in Amsterdam in the 17th and 18th centuries, not having a job was more exceptional than working. Not only were many women in the pubs and markets, but many housewives and maids also took to the streets to shop or bleach their clothes.

Between the lines, Pierrick also gives the impression that he lived in 17th- and 18th-century houses in Amsterdam. The ordinary house in which the inhabitants of Amsterdam lived, whether together with their staff or not, was an “open house,” as Pieric calls it. The front house was one large open space of a semi-public nature: “The boundary between house and street was much less solid than it is today.” He calls open houses transparent: according to him, doors and windows were almost always open, and the walls and floors were thin. Privacy did not exist in 17th century Amsterdam. “There were always eyes and ears paying attention. Everyone was a constant witness to each other, whether neighbors, friends or enemies.”

This contradicts what Canadian architectural historian Witold Rybczynski claims in his book “Home”. A Brief History of an Idea (1986). Rybczynski imagines the Republic of the Seven United Netherlands as a country where an “open house” with a front house, where people were right at home, turned into a closed private place in a relatively short time. In 17th-century Dutch cities, the house became a “home” that offered not only privacy but also comfort and homeliness.

In his book, Rybczynski quotes a German and a Frenchman who note that in the 17th century, many Dutch houses required visitors to remove their shoes before entering private rooms. This drew a line between public space and private “home,” notes Rybczynski. It was “a new idea in the Western world at the time,” he writes, which arose not from a whimsical madness imposed on women, but from “a desire to define the home as a separate, special place.”

In the domestic interiors of De Hooch and Vermeer, which feature predominantly women, children and pets, he sees confirmation of his assertion that the “house” is a Dutch invention. Unlike Pierrick, he suggests that Vermeer and De Hooch did not paint the ideal house of a 17th-century man, but the actual existing house as it appeared in Amsterdam and other Dutch cities. Whether this really happened is difficult to prove. Because in the canal strip, for example, there are very few houses from the early 17th century. And the houses there from that period have changed a lot over time. Even behind the almost unchanged Dutch Renaissance façade of the Bartolotti house on Herengracht lies a completely different house from the one it was completed with in 1620. In 1689, the house, attributed to the architect Hendrik de Keyser, was divided. In the mid-18th century, the house on the right, now a house museum, was completely renovated and expanded to include a rear house, almost the same size as the front one. The left house was extensively renovated in the 19th century. In 1967-1970, the Bartolotti house was restored not to the condition in which it was in 1620, but to the condition of the 18th and 19th centuries.

But there is still an inventory of Bartolotti’s house from 1664, showing the interior of the original house with one main entrance. Behind the entrance was the “state room”, a remnant of the ancient “open house” façade that served as a reception area. There were two large rooms on either side of the vestibule. The rear house included a “great hall” and side rooms on either side of a corridor that led from the front to a strangely elongated room overlooking the garden, which served as a living area for the whole family. The top floor, accessible by a spiral staircase, had a roughly similar layout.

The inventory also shows that the interiors of De Hooch and Vermeer were not an ideal image, but a reality for wealthy Amsterdammers. Bartolotti’s house was a real 17th century “home” where the trinity of privacy, homeliness and comfort reigned. For example, the mistress of the house had her own room where she could play the harpsichord, as well as an office. The “young ladies” had a room in an extension in the garden. Above it was a “maid’s room” for the female staff. The “servants” also had their own room.

Carpets and dozens of paintings, including a picture of a farmer’s wedding, hung in the rooms, creating a homely atmosphere. The floors were wooden or covered with black and white marble tiles, as in De Hooch’s paintings. And no less than fourteen fireplaces provided comfortable warmth in winter throughout the Bartolotti house.

