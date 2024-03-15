The first hearing begins with Naike Rivelli and Barbara D’Urso as protagonists. What’s going on?

Barbara D’Urso is experiencing a rather complicated period in her professional life but not only that. The famous presenter has several ongoing disputes, including the one with Naike Rivelli. What happened between the two women?

Here’s what we know about the lawsuit against Ornella Muti’s daughter and the first court hearing.

Barbara D’Urso sues Naike Rivelli: what happened?

We all know Barbara D’Urso and the cheerfulness with which she usually conducts her broadcasts. However, after the low blow received by Mediaset, things have changed and the presenter would have lost that flame that has always distinguished her.

Even relationships with other people would not be the best, such as the one with Naike Rivelli. Apparently the issue would be linked to an event in the past that occurred a few years ago during an episode of “Pomeriggio Cinque”.

D’Urso would not have appreciated Rivelli’s sarcasm, going so far as to make the decision to sue the woman. On that occasion, in fact, there was talk of a dialogue that the woman would have had with the Knight, an event that Muti’s daughter would describe as a sort of monologue on the part of the man. The joke concerned the fact that, perhaps, if D’Urso had crossed her legs and shown her underwear to the President, he would have stopped speaking so fast.

The response of Naike Rivelli’s lawyers

The words spoken by Rivelli greatly offended the former presenter of Pomeriggio Cinque, who decided to sue her, considering it all a great lack of respect. The two women then took part in the first hearing, an event which took place at the Court of Alessandria.

Obviously this is a rather delicate issue that has its roots in a misunderstanding that could have been resolved with tarallucci and wine. One of Rivelli’s lawyers, Antonio Pelle, responded to all the accusations.

Naike Rivelli Mrs. D’Urso did not grasp Naike’s irony and sarcasm in that little scene aired during Afternoon Five. Naike made a comment about that model of television, something that had a huge audience. He referred to how Italy has sunk low by watching these trashy programs.

How will this absurd and complicated story end? The road to finding out is still long, but hopefully the two women will be able to find an agreement to deal with all this without further ruining their relationship.