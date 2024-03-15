From Claudio Baglioni to Umberto Tozzi, to name just those of the last few months, the farewell tour is now a trend. But we could also say a new product category of the music business.

Today Umberto Tozzi, from an iconic location like the Olympia in Paris, launches his latest international tour of 30 dates which will touch three continents, entitled “The Last Pink Night”. The Turin artist will thus celebrate the grand finale of his career after 50 years of success, 2000 concerts and more than 80 million records sold all over the world. “Paris was the launching pad for me to become a European and then an international artist. Since I’m superstitious, I thought I’d summon you here because I think it’s good for me,” said Tozzi. “We all love Paris, it is a magical city that transmits emotions that are good for us”.

At the end of January it was Claudio Baglioni, after having crossed the finish line of 60 years of career, who announced, with the cry of “you get out of the ring when you are a winner”, the events that will mark the lap of honor until 2026: 2 years of projects, which in addition to the live shows in the recently completed arenas also include stadiums and a film event.

The commercial appeal of the latest appearance is naturally very strong for fans. And in recent years the phenomenon has become almost an obligatory step for a respectable musical career. And sometimes, it worked so well that it lasted much longer than expected, with second thoughts and last unmissable opportunities.

This is the case of Pooh who, seven years after the last concert announced as the definitive farewell to the stage (it was 2016 in Bologna), have returned to the stage several times, including last summer with a live show at San Siro with 50 thousand people.

Elton John also changed his mind several times about retiring from the stage with very long farewell tours. The last one, 330 dates around the world ended in July 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. But will I really be the last? Who knows, also because the English singer-songwriter and musician had announced his retirement from the scene already in 2008 and then retraced his steps and put on a tour that started in 2019 to which another was then added. In short, whether it is truly the last lap or a simple and clever marketing move is not easy to predict but when in doubt, fans organize themselves and fill the stadiums.

Mina and Battisti

Although the farewells to the most unforgettable scenes for fans are often the unannounced ones, like those of Mina and Lucio Battisti.

Mina’s last concert dates back to 46 years ago: it was 23 August 1978 in Marina di Pietrasanta, on the stage of the historic Bussoladomani tent theatre. That was the last public appearance of the Tiger of Cremona who at just 38 years old, at the peak of her career, decided to bring the curtain down on her image. Retired from the scene yes but not from music and with over 70 albums recorded, Mina is still the greatest Italian singer and she continues to amaze her audience by even duetting (remotely) with young artists like Blanco.

However, Lucio Battisti’s farewell to the spotlight dates back to the early 1980s: his last appearance on a Swiss network. Like Mina, he also stopped appearing, giving interviews and giving concerts but not releasing records. The last one, ‘Hegel’, is from 1994. As with Baglioni, it is the last round of the merry-go-round also for Litfiba. The band led by Piero Pelù, after 40 years of music, has, in fact, said goodbye to the scene with the sold out 2022 tour.

The international stars

On an international level, Britney Spears’ announcement is recent: “I will never return to the music industry again”. The pop star, who made his debut in show business at just 17 years old, marking the pop music of the 90s, with hits such as ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ and ‘Toxic’, then let it be known , via his social profiles, that he has no intention of picking up the microphone again and that he has more fun as a ghostwriter. But are we sure that in some time she too won’t be tempted by one last lap?

(by Loredana Errico)