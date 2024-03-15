This Friday afternoon there was a protest by students from Ayotzinapa outside the Guerrero Congress, in Chilpancingo, in which they demanded the departure of prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos, after the murder of Yankee normalist Kothan Gómez.

Due to the demonstrations, the place was evacuated.

The governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, accepted this Thursday the resignations of her Secretary of Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso, and of Public Security, Brigadier General Rolando Solano Rivera, for the murder of the Ayotzinapa normal student and the recent acts of violence that have occurred. registered with the entity.

In addition, he said that he would request the local Congress to remove the state attorney general, Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón.

