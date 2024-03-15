The Secretary General of the Government of Guerrero, Ludwig Reynoso Núñez, and the Secretary of Security of that State, Rolando Solano Rivera, resigned from their positions yesterday. This after the crisis caused by the murder of a normal student from Ayotzinapa on March 7 at the hands of a police officer.

Due to this case, which has caused violent demonstrations in the Entity, there are two detained agents who have already been linked to proceedings. A third, presumed responsible for the homicide, fled.

Governor Evelyn Salgado said that the departure of the two officials was to ensure the transparency of the investigations into the death of the young man.

This adds to the claims of the parents of the 43 Ayotzinapa normal students who disappeared in 2014, who point out flaws in the work of the federal authorities to clarify what happened to them in September of that year.

Two Guerrero officials out after murder crisis

The governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, announced yesterday the dismissal of the State Attorney General, Sandra Luz Gómez Valdovinos, as well as the resignation of the Secretary General of the Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso Núñez, and that of Public Security, Rolando Solano Rivera, after the murder of the Ayotzinapa student, Yanqui Kothan Gómez Peralta, at the hands of the State Police.

“In Guerrero there is a Government and a governor who remain firm. We are working at all times in close coordination with the Government of Mexico,” Salgado said in a live message through his social networks amid accusations and inconsistencies in the investigations.

The governor reported that “in an exercise of moral quality” she received and accepted the resignations of the Secretary General of the Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso Núñez, and that of Public Security, Rolando Solano Rivera, and added that during the course of the day she would announce the dispatchers of these departments.

Salgado Pineda reaffirmed his willingness and commitment to maintain his collaboration with the corresponding authorities to carry out a partial investigation of the events, as well as the search for justice.

The resignation of the officials and the prosecutor was a demand made by the student’s mother and his companions, after the initial allegations from the authorities that the murdered young man had fired a gun and was on drugs, which was later proven to be false. .

Yesterday, the hearing for connection to the trial of two state police officers who participated in the murder of the young man took place in the port of Acapulco.

The alleged perpetrator of the murder of Yanqui Kothan has been identified as state police officer David “N”, whom the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, called to surrender during his morning conference yesterday.

All this after he escaped last Monday, which sparked protests in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, against the facilities of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) where destruction was recorded, 11 vehicles burned and at least 24 National Guard agents injured. .

The controversy has grown after the death of the student last Thursday at a Guerrero Police checkpoint, a state where the demonstrations have intensified because López Obrador has not resolved the case of the 43 young people from the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School who disappeared in September 2014.

The Guerrero prosecutor responds

Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Luz Valdovinos, attorney general of the State of Guerrero, announced that she will assert her right to a hearing before the State Congress after the request for removal from her position by Governor Evelyn Salgado.

Through a statement, Valdovinos Salmerón indicated that for his removal from office, the constitutional and legal procedures that have been established for this purpose must be exhausted, “which allow me to exercise the guarantee of hearing and due defense.”

The violence does not stop in Chilpancingo, in the State of Guerrero. AFP Segob recognizes Evelyn Salgado for accepting the resignations

Luisa María Alcalde, head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), recognized the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, for accepting the resignation of the Secretary of Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso, and that of Public Security, Rolando Solano Rivera, as well as the request for the removal of prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón.

This is due to the murder of the Yankee normalist Kothan Gómez Peralta and the acts of violence recorded in the state.

The head of Segob recognized Governor Salgado’s commitment “to justice, transparency and the fight against impunity.”

“The decision to accept the resignations of the Government and Security Secretaries, as well as the removal of the Prosecutor, are courageous determinations that will help guarantee an impartial investigation,” said the Mayor.

The Secretary of the Interior endorsed her support for the governor, supporting full coordination with the government of Guerrero “to guarantee the peace and tranquility of the people of Guerrero.”

Evelyn Salgado communicated the resignations through her social networks. SPECIAL

Background curtain

What’s going on?

Normalists from Ayotzinapa protested at the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE): they burned about twelve vehicles, broke windows and offices. This protest occurs just hours after the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported that the State police officer who murdered Yanqui Kothan Gómez Peralta, a normal student from Ayotzinapa, escaped on Thursday night at the exit to Tuxtla, in Chilpancingo.

Last Tuesday, aboard about five buses, normal students arrived at the FGE facilities. Since Friday, the prosecutor’s office has been guarded by hundreds of National Guard soldiers.

Upon arrival, the normalistas began to throw Molotov cocktails at the soldiers. According to police reports, about twelve soldiers were injured. The soldiers retreated to the back of the FGE facilities.

When the soldiers withdrew, the normalistas entered the prosecutor’s parking lot and began to burn the vehicles, around 12 of them.

They then threw stones at the windows of the buildings and threw firecrackers at them. After the attack, the normalistas left on the buses. Firefighters arrived at the FGE to put out the fire.

Profiles

Rolando Solano, Secretary of Security

On January 25, Brigadier General Rolando Solano Rivera protested as head of Security in the state of Guerrero, in the presence of the heads of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval and the Secretary of Security Federal citizen, Rosa Icela Rodríguez. Therefore, he was only in charge for one month and 18 days.

“A man from Guerrero with roots in Tlapa de Comonfort and 37 years of service, I fully trust in his ability to protect the integrity of families and advance firmly in the task of pacification of the Entity,” wrote Governor Evelyn Salgado on her social networks. the day the general was sworn in.

At the time, Governor Evelyn Salgado urged him to work with honesty, professionalism and efficiency, with the support of the State Government and the Government of Mexico, to fulfill this great task towards the people of Guerrero.

SPECIAL Ludwing Marcial Reynoso, Secretary of Government

Ludwig Marcial Reynoso was appointed as Secretary of the Government on January 24, 2022 in place of Saúl López Sollano, who joined the Senate of the Republic to replace Félix Salgado Macedonio.

Previously, he served as Undersecretary of Political and Social Development in the same ministry.

In addition, she was part of the shortlist that the governor sent to the State Congress for the appointment of the State Attorney General, after the resignation of Jorge Zuriel de los Santos Barrila.

Reynoso Núñez is identified as one of the main operators of Salgado Macedonio. He was general secretary of the Acapulco City Council when the governor’s father was mayor.

In the transition period, he operated together with Salgado Macedonio to defuse the protests of the State Government workers who went on a sit-in due to the lack of payment of their fortnight and other benefits.

During the appointment of the new Prosecutor, banners signed by a criminal organization appeared in different parts of Chilpancingo.

