Make no bones about it: Japanese brands and electric cars don’t always go well together. For example, look at Honda who just added this fork – do you have it? – had to leave Party E because it was too unpopular. Now they also have E:Ny1, but we’re betting it’s going in the same direction, if only because no one can remember its name. There are enough reasons to partner with a Japanese brand that is familiar with electric vehicles.

Together for software and electrification

Honda has announced that it will explore with Nissan how they can work together. The emphasis seems to be on two things: software and electric vehicles. Executives at both brands say they are on the cusp of a huge transformation in the auto sector that poses similar challenges for both manufacturers. That’s why they want to see if they can solve these problems together, although to be clear, this is just preliminary research and nothing is set in stone yet.

In addition, this will not be the first time Honda has collaborated with electric vehicles, as the manufacturer previously planned to develop electric vehicles with General Motors. Together they were planning to launch a range of affordable electric vehicles on the market from 2027, but late last year the two sides decided to go their separate ways. Additionally, Honda has been working on launching a premium electric brand with Sony for many years now. This “Afila” sounds promising at the moment, although it will be limited to one prototype for now. So I’m wondering if Nissan can help turn the tide of EV development for Honda.