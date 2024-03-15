Ardea, March 15, 2024 – They demand medicine without paying for it: this happened in a pharmacy near the Rocca di Ardea, where two young people, under two different circumstances, demanded medicine for free and without the necessary prescription. In the first episode, when the pharmacist refused, the young man left after a short quarrel. However, in the second episode, another young man became furious at the refusal, threatening and berating the pharmacist.

The owner of the pharmacy immediately reported this to the police. Pharmacists are saddened because these are not the first episodes that now seem almost commonplace. They are asking for more security, given that criminal incidents are also becoming more frequent in the area.

