Ardea, March 15, 2024 – Tragedy on Pontina Vecchia, near Ardea: a jeep collided violently with a concrete mixer. An elderly man was driving the car and died. 118 medical personnel, firefighters and Ardea local police attended the scene. The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear. The accident significantly affected traffic: the road between Ardea and Aprilia was closed for rescue operations. The situation remained unchanged for about three hours until the road was reopened to regular traffic.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.