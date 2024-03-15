Apple reached a settlement Friday with investors who accused the tech giant of hiding confidential stock information. This is reported by various news agencies. CEO Tim Cook reportedly failed to tell investors in 2018 about declining iPhone demand in China. The conflict was settled in the amount of 490 million dollars (about 450 million euros).

In the fall of 2018, Cook told analysts that Apple was experiencing disappointing sales in Russia, Brazil and India, but not in China. A few days later, Apple announced that quarterly revenue disappointed, partly due to unfavorable trade conditions between the United States and China. The next day the stock price fell 10 percent.

Apple denies withholding information but says it will settle the class action lawsuit to avoid the costs and “distraction” associated with litigation. This was reported by Reuters based on court documents. Apple currently has a market value of nearly $3 trillion.

