A view of the iron fence as Israeli troops install it at the King Faisal Gate of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem on March 14, 2024. Photo/Mohammad Hamad/Anadolu Agency

JERUSALEM – Israeli police this week installed barriers at the three gates leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel’s move further hinders Muslim pilgrims’ access to the site, according to the Anadolu news agency.

In a statement released, the Department of Islamic Waqf in the occupied city of Jerusalem said iron barriers were installed at King Faisal, Al-Ghawanmeh and Al-Hadid gates.

The Israeli occupation police placed iron barriers on the road leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque from Lions Gate, limiting access for those wishing to attend the evening and Tarawih prayers at the mosque. pic.twitter.com/PwAGlBsVVq

— locutoratere (@locutoratere) March 12, 2024

The Department of Islamic Endowments described Israel’s actions as “dangerous and unprecedented”.

Jordan and Palestine both condemned Israel’s new restrictions on access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A statement from Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) called Israel’s actions “dangerous” and “unacceptable.”

“Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem and has no right to impose any restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” ​​the ministry said.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Kingdom of Jordan is the official and internationally recognized custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

They called on the international community “to assume its responsibility in stopping Israel’s violations of international law.”