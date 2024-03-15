Amsterdam housing associations will not connect new homes to heating networks. The reason is a price conflict with energy supplier Vattenfall. Vattenfall increased its fixed district heating costs by more than 30 percent at the start of 2024, according to the Amsterdam Federation of Housing Corporations (AFWC).

Rates have risen to around €800 per year, leaving residents facing financial problems. That’s why AFWC wants to take the cheaper option when renovating and insulating homes. They say they are going to install the central heating boilers again.

District heating combined with electric cooking has been seen by many housing associations as an alternative, more sustainable source of energy. It was agreed with the supplier Vattenfall that the price for this district heating supply should not be higher than for a gas connection. However, according to AFWC, Vattenfall decided to unilaterally increase tariffs, resulting in a huge difference in gas and district heating prices.

“This was absolutely not an agreement,” says Anne-Jo Visser of the AFWC on the federation’s website. “Sustainable development should not come at the expense of affordable housing. And certainly not for the lowest incomes. We discussed this with Vattenfall, the municipality and the government. Unfortunately, we did not come to an agreement. This is why we have been forced to take the decision to temporarily stop switching to district heating where possible.”

Apart from natural gas central heating boilers, housing associations are now looking at other sustainable heating sources. AFWC is also looking at whether the government can make a difference, especially for people on lower incomes. “We understand that it will become more difficult for corporations as costs rise, so we have put forward a good proposal,” a Vattenfall spokesman told ANP. According to her, the increase in rates is the result of rising prices due to the energy crisis.

