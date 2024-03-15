This Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supported the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, for having removed the Secretary of State Security and his Secretary of Government from their positions after the murder of a normal student from Ayotzinapa and the escape of the probable perpetrator. , a state police officer.

“We support the governor of Guerrero, who is not alone. She made the decision to remove the security secretary and the government secretary.”

This morning, in response to a specific question, the President said that officials separated from office, such as General Rolando Solano Rivera, are being investigated for the escape of the police officer who allegedly murdered the student.

“There is no impunity for anyone here. I take this opportunity to inform you that unfortunately a young man from the Ayotzinapa normal school was murdered and they wanted to, because there was an attempt to fabricate facts that did not correspond to reality, we went to investigate and it was found that in fact they had murdered to the boy and that there was abuse of authority. There are already two detainees and a search is underway for the third.

President López Obrador assured that Prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos, whom the governor also requested to be removed from office, has the right to go to Congress, but the last word will be the deputies of Guerrero.

“Everyone is going to be investigated, the investigation is open, what is it that we have asked the FGR, which has already handled the case, to investigate everyone, there is no longer impunity for anyone. We are not equal.”

The President highlighted that the case of the 43 Ayotzinapa normalistas in 2014 became worse because they opted for a cover-up and fabricated the so-called “historical truth.”

“We do not fabricate crimes, we do not cover up anyone.”

Evelyn Salgado recognizes abuse of authority against normalist

Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda recognizes the abuse of authority of the police that, last week, they committed against the Ayotzinapa normal school student, Yanqui Rothan Gómez Peralta, as announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On social networks, the president assures that, from the first moment “these unfortunate events occurred, I instructed that the police elements involved be made available to the corresponding authorities.”

Likewise, it states that the various elements of evidence collected by the state bodies were also delivered with the clear objective of contributing to the investigation and clarification of the case that was brought by the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic.

In the message, President Salgado Pineda reiterated that, at all times, “this government will continue to contribute to the investigation into this fact being concluded with strict adherence to justice and legality.”

And he concludes his message with “nothing and no one above the law.”

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Learn more: Crisis in Guerrero triggers resignations

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions