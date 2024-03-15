President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended today, Friday, that the National Guard (GN) has taken over the golf course of businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca, in the midst of a debt to the treasury for more than 30 billion pesos.

The President stated in his morning today, from La Paz, Baja California Sur, that the security elements, with military training, entered the land in Huatulco, in the state of Oaxaca, because in February a decree was issued that makes it Protected Natural Area (ANP) after the concession of the property of about 110 hectares expired.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego accused the Government of “corrupt” and “repression” on his social networks.

“The only thing we want is for privileges to end in Mexico, because Mexico belongs to all Mexicans and, if we take care of Mexico’s assets, all Mexicans benefit,” López Obrador now argued.

The controversy grew because in the morning of the President, the head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), Antonio Martínez, detailed this Friday that the companies of Salinas Pliego accumulate a debt of more than 30 billion pesos in taxes.

The resources, he detailed, face litigation in the federal courts and in a collegiate court.

For this reason, the Attorney General of the Federation, Grisel Galeano García, asked “with respect and firmness to the magistrates who have all these matters in their hands to resolve them promptly, since these high amounts of contributions are resources of the State and, in Consequently, they are resources of the people.

“Delaying its collection without grounds would be complicity,” he argued.

Salinas Pliego is the third richest man in Mexico, with a fortune estimated at 10.9 billion dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

Although the opposition accused López Obrador of being close to the businessman at the beginning of his administration over government contracts with Banco Azteca, the president and the magnate have exchanged criticism in the last year, particularly over TV Azteca’s coverage in the midst of presidential campaigns.

“I say that they should get to work and stop using us as a distraction,” Salinas Pliego wrote in X this Friday. “Because I see a Mexico without security, without a health system, screwed,” he added.

