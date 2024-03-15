Renzo Rosso-Masi Agricola, story over

The resolution of the dispute between Renzo Rosso, owner of Diesel, and Masi Agricola, a leading company in the production of Amarone della Valpolicella, came with the exit of Red Circle from the capital of the latter. As the Gambero Rosso website writes, the brothers Sandro, Bruno and Mario Boscaini, majority shareholders, have concluded an agreement to acquire the entire stake held by Renzo Rosso through Red Circle Investments, equal to 10% of the share capital.

The Boscaini brothers each reach the significant threshold of 25% of the share capital representing shares with voting rights.

With this settlement, all ongoing lawsuits are dropped, including those filed by Red Circle and the former directors. The parties involved declared that they had resolved with satisfaction the conflicts that emerged, including those relating to the creation of a pool of experts to evaluate legal actions against Rosso for reputational damage, announced by Masi Agricola last February.

Renzo Rosso and Sandro Boscaini also announced an upcoming charity initiative, agreed between them, and expressed their willingness to collaborate towards this goal.

On the same day, the Masi Board of Directors presented the budget for 2023, characterized by a decrease in turnover from 74.7 million euros to 66.4 million (-11.1%). The gross industrial margin fell to 7.2 million euros compared to 13.2 million in 2022, while the net profit amounted to 0.7 million euros compared to 4.5 million the previous year. Net financial debt increased to 16 million euros compared to 7.7 million recorded as of December 31, 2022. The Board has proposed a dividend per share of three euro cents.