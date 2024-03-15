loading…

Turkey again asked the US for money to purchase 100 F-35 stealth fighter jets because the planes were not handed over. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkey has again asked the United States (US) to return the money for purchasing the F-35 stealth fighter jet because the aircraft was not handed over.

Ankara is known to have paid USD 1.4 billion to acquire around 100 units of the fifth generation fighter aircraft.

Instead of acquiring this advanced aircraft, Ankara was expelled by Washington from the F-35 development program after Turkey purchased the Russian S-400 missile system in 2019.

Turkish Defense Ministry Public Relations Advisor Admiral Zeki Akturk confirmed that his country is continuing efforts to obtain a refund for the F-35 fighter jet from the US.

According to him, Ankara is currently focusing on developing domestically made 5th generation fighter aircraft; KAAN.

In a press conference, Akturk stated that negotiations on the F-35 fighter jet issue were ongoing with the US but there had been no change in the positions of the two countries.

“At this stage, we need to focus on KAAN,” he said, as quoted from Anadolu, Friday (15/3/2024).

Apart from that, Akturk added, Turkey is also discussing with Britain and Germany about the request for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.

“Our hope is that our allies make decisions in line with the spirit of the alliance and a shared security perspective. “We are confident that positive results will be achieved,” he said.

The United States has insisted on refusing to hand over F-35 fighter jets ordered by Turkey as long as Ankara refuses to get rid of the S-400 missile system it bought from Russia.

Washington is concerned that secrets of the F-35 fighter jet will fall into Moscow’s hands if Ankara operates the S-400 missile system.

(but)