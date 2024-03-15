Colleagues, friends, doctors and personalities from the world of science and medicine, all witnesses of Franco Romeo’s legacy, gathered to commemorate the man of great humanity, internationally renowned cardiologist and full professor at Tor Vergata University. The “Memorial Franco Romeo” event, promoted by the Calabra Academy and Adnkronos Salute, offered an opportunity for those who had the privilege of knowing Professor Romeo to share memories and testimonies of his professional career and his bond with his homeland, Calabria.